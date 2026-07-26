What I'm Watching Closest During Colts Training Camp (And Why You Should Too)

The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads with their regime. Their success in the 2026-27 season will ultimately determine the of the franchise, and training camp will be an important first look at if righting the ship will be at all possible.

The Colts' 2026 training camp is set to be their last at Grand Park in Westfield, IN, so their very well could be the end of two eras after this season.

It would be equal parts ironic and poetic for the annual trips to Westfield end with the Chris Ballard era after starting with him back in 2018, but the ownership trio of Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Kalen Jackson, and Casey Foyt have given Ballard and Co. one last chance to right their wrongs.

With that being said, I'm breaking down the three things I'm watching closest at this year's training camp.

After years of mediocrity, the Colts under general manager Chris Ballard have one last shot to prove that their vision just needed a decade of trial and error, and these three topics will help determine if it's even possible.

Injury Returns/Rehab Watch

Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) celebrates with wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) after Jones scores a touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts are counting on numerous of their key contributors to return to form in 2026, and that starts and stops with starting quarterback Daniel Jones's comeback from an Achilles tear suffered in Week 14 of last season.

Jones has shown great strides in his rehab throughout the offseason thus far, with some moments suggesting that he's ahead of schedule.

He's fully on track to start in the Colts' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13, but training camp will be his first time against a simulated pass rush, so we'll have to see just how concrete his previously expressed feelings are once the festivities kick off later this week.

Furthermore, star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (herniated disc) is returning from a scary neck injury that caused him to contemplate retirement altogether. He's remained one of the league's top interior defenders whenever he's on the field, but his recent string of injuries (ankle sprain in 2024) has caused him to miss 12 games in the past two seasons.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce's 'clean-up' ankle surgery from late March could keep him from participating until deep into the preseason based on the procedure's four to six month return timeline. Regardless if this ends up being the case, Pierce's surgery was deemed to be inevitable, so at least the Colts gotten it out of the way before they enter a make-or-break season.

Lastly, second-year defensive backs Justin Walley (ACL) and Hunter Wohler (Lisfranc) are set to return from their respective season-ending injuries they sustained as rookies in preseason. Both had impressive showings during training camp and were set to have major roles in their first seasons.

Past Two Draft Classes

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts appear to have plenty of talent on their roster, but too much of it remains unproven as we enter training camp later this week on Wednesday, July 29.

The Colts are counting on a slew of first and second-year players to turn their college experience into much-needed pro readiness.

Both of their 2025 and 2026 draft classes are littered with promising players with legitimate potential, but with so many of them set to take on big roles for the upcoming season, they'll have to prove themselves sooner rather than later.

Pretty much the only player of the bunch who does not need anymore convincing is second-year tight end Tyler Warren, who burst onto the scene as a rookie and earned Pro Bowl honors.

2026 rookies linebacker CJ Allen and safety A.J. Haulcy are set to take on starting roles in their first season in the NFL, but even though the Colts are confident in their transition, they'll need to show they belong.

Even outside of those three players in question, the Colts' past two draft classes feature several players who are expected to take on big-time roles as first and second-year players.

Some are set to be sub-package players, such as rookie linebacker Bryce Boettcher and second-year safety/linebacker hybrid Hunter Wohler, whereas others are expected to become first-time starters like second-year players Jalen Travis, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, and Justin Walley.

There's reason to believe each of these players can reach and perhaps even exceed their expectations, but training camp will be the first opportunity of the preseason to determine whether or not they're on track to.

Breakout Candidates

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) works through a drill Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not only is the Colts' regime betting on their past two draft classes to right the ship that they've sunken, they're also counting on multiple players to breakout entirely and become stars of their own right.

Third-year defensive end Laiatu Latu is the biggest example of such, as his upcoming season is expected to bring double-digit sacks off the edge.

Latu has proven to be the TJ Watt type of player that many compared him to coming out of college, but this season more or less hinges on his expected emergence as one of the league's premier pass rushers.

The Colts are anticipating that players like fourth-year wide receiver Josh Downs and third-year center Tanor Bortolini will evolve to become undeniable threats on offense, but neither's expected emergence are as imporant to the team's overall success like that of Latu's.

Training camp will be an important first look in determining whether any of these bets are justified, especially once the pads come on a little ways into said festivities.

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