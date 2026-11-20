The Indianapolis Colts fall to 3-8 on the year after getting handled with ease by the Houston Texans on primetime television by a score of 26-3.

This soon-to-be forgotten Thursday Night Football showdown has split the divisional series for the year and has given the Texans a much-needed bump in playoff probability.

But what has changed for the Indianapolis Colts' outlook?

As far as this season is concerned, almost nothing at all.

We're leaving Week 11 almost the same way we entered it, though there could be reason to believe that some change(s) could be made following the loss in question.

This all leads to one question, one that I try to answer below.

Could Shane Steichen Finally Bench Daniel Jones?

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Daniel Jones (17) stand during the National Anthem prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, Shane Steichen's steadfast belief in Daniel Jones is not just unwarranted, it's unacceptable.

The longest leash in recent memory has stretched out for too long, and now the Colts are losing valuable reps.

It wouldn't be surprising if the Colts lost every remaining game on their schedule, so one might think a personnel change wouldn't change things, but it's more than that.

Of course, there's a reality where the Colts' offense manages to play worse that they have for the vast majority of this season if they were to turn to either Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard, but there's no harm is trying.

Again, the Colts' season is lost, and although a quarterback change is unlikely to change their bleak outlook, the offensive players who are contractually set to enter the rebuild could benefit from a new face leading the charge.

But even then, surely either Richardson or Leonard could do better than what Daniel Jones has shown as of late. Jones has struggled all season long, but he's especially done so in recent weeks.

Most recently, against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, Daniel Jones went 12-27 (44.4% completion) for 144 passing yards, one interception, and was sacked twice.

Tonight's loss supported the notion that Daniel Jones is the least successful quarterback in primetime history, given that he now sports the worst record of all-time at 1-17. Quarterback wins are a flawed statistic in general, but there's some truth to Jones not showing up when the lights are brightest.

Speaking to his aforementioned bad stretch leading up to tonight, here's how Daniel Jones had fared in the Colts' previous four games:

1. 13-22 (59.1%) 108 pass yards, 1 INT

2. 19-28 (67.9%) 144 pass yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

3. 20-34 (58.8%) 180 pass yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

4. 11-22 (50%) 108 pass yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Jones remains the league-leader in interceptions thrown after having thrown his thirteenth against the Texans, and now we'll have to see if Shane Steichen finally makes a permanent switch.

Anthony Richardson did relieve Jones of his duties late in the fourth quarter once the game was already decided. This is the second time Steichen has benched Jones late in a lost game this season, and given that Jones remained the starting quarterback after the fact, it's fair to assume that he'll continue trotting him out for the foreseeable future.

History suggests that Steichen will ride with Jones until the wheels fall off, but he should've put a pin in this experience weeks ago, and now there's simply no reason not to turn to somebody else.

After all, Steichen's job is on the line, so one would think the sense of urgency, the same one that Colts' principal owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon talked about going into the season, would convince him to do whatever's necessary to right the ship, but alas.

For weeks, Steichen has pointed out that the situation around Jones is untenable, but he's also continued to say that he has to take care of the ball moving forward.

Steichen has also said that he's been evaluating the need for a quarterback change for several weeks, but despite ample evidence to suggest a move is not just warranted but also necessary, he's stood pat.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen on how he decides if a QB change is needed:



“I always go back and look at the film and make sure, on this play, was it his fault or someone else's fault? Obviously, the biggest thing is taking care of the football moving forward.” pic.twitter.com/kugbpBtERW — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) November 15, 2026

Well, with each passing week, Jones has failed to do just that.

Daniel Jones has now thrown an interception in 10 of his 11 games played after Thursday Night Football, and has thrown an interception in six straight games.

It'd be one thing if Jones was a gunslinger who was scoring more touchdowns than he was turning the ball over, but it's been the opposite. Jones has accounted for double the amount of turnovers (16 - interceptions, 3 fumbles lost) as he has touchdowns scored (8 - 7 passing, 1 rushing).

Whatever the case may be, whether the unsustainable offensive product is solely on the quarterback play, if it's a trickle-down effect from the offense's league-worst supporting cast, or both, one thing is undeniable: whatever level of preparation that Daniel Jones puts in to earn his keep is not enough.

Now, with the Colts entering a longer week of practice after being dealt a short week, turning to Richardson or Leonard seems more likely than before. Performance was the main reason that the benching talks became so strong in the first place, but now logistics and future development are coming together to improve the argument altogether.

The Indianapolis Colts should have benched Daniel Jones weeks ago, but at least there's now enough reason to believe Shane Steichen might actually do it.