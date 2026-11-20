After eleven weeks of near-disrespectful quarterback play, the Indianapolis Colts have turned from Daniel Jones to Anthony Richardson.

But the Colts didn't just bench Jones for the foreseeable future; they outright released him.

This abrupt move comes following an unacceptable stretch from Daniel Jones that painted him as being the league's worst starting quarterback, one that concluded with a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans on primetime television.

Head coach Shane Steichen's offense is littered with unproven and subpar talent, so it's not shocking that Jones has been unable to find sustained success, but it got to a point that no amount of personnel acknowledgment could justify rolling with Jones as the team's starting quarterback.

The Colts' handling of Daniel Jones had come into question, given that Indianapolis ultimately decided to keep Jones rostered after teams came calling for the struggling quarterback's services ahead of the trade deadline.

However, despite how they got here, the Colts have moved one step closer to their full-fledged rebuild, and there's reason to believe they could benefit from such an unforeseen move.

There's certainly a strong chance that the Colts' offense will continue to struggle with Anthony Richardson leading the charge, given that he hasn't started a game since 2024, as well as what surrounds him, but Richardson's playstyle will provide a fresh look for the offense, and that's enough to be excited about.

So, which Colts are set to benefit most from Daniel Jones's release? I break it down below.

Winners

Anthony Richardson

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no greater winner from the Colts' decision to release Daniel Jones than Anthony Richardson.

The Indianapolis Colts' former fourth overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft had become a figment of our imagination after Jones was named the team's starting quarterback ahead of the 2025-26 regular season, and now he's been given one last chance to right his wrongs.

Richardson will need to quickly burst onto the scene in an unexpected fashion if he wants to remain an Indianapolis Colt beyond this year, given that his rookie contract runs out following the season and the Colts declined to exercise his fifth-year option earlier this past offseason, but more than anything, this is a chance for him to prove that he belongs in this league.

The fourth-year quarterback will not only need to prove that he can be a steady hand for the offense, but he'll also need to show that he can stay healthy down the stretch.

Richardson's on-field performance is enough to be skeptical of, given that he's thrown more interceptions than touchdowns (13:11) and has a 50.6% career completion rate to show for, but it's his overall health that we'll be monitoring closest.

Richardson's career thus far has been littered with injuries, and the season-ending orbital fracture that he suffered in 2025, one that happened in pre-game warmups, is the most recent installment of such bad luck that suggests he is injury-prone.

Regardless of what history suggests, Anthony Richardson has been given one last shot to prove that the Colts gave up on him too early.

Fans

A Indianapolis Colts fan watches the game while dressed as a crying clown Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some Indianapolis Colts fans may argue that they're bigger winners than Anthony Richardson is.

On one hand, some of these fans in question have been devout Richardson defenders since the jump, and they are now feeling vindicated that their chosen one has been given an opportunity to prove them right.

Others have fallen out of favor with Shane Steichen, citing the head coach's unjustified loyalty in Daniel Jones as being the patience and understanding that Richardson deserved to be given.

And when it comes to the biggest Anthony Richardson detractors, even they have since jumped on the train that has a destination of benching Daniel Jones.

No matter which side of the Anthony Richardson war you stand on, most everybody has come to the same conclusion: continuing to trot out Daniel Jones in a lost season was doing nobody any favors.

Now, with Anthony Richardson manning the charge, the Colts' fanbase at least has something to look forward to on gamedays for the rest of the season.

The Colts may very well lose every remaining game, and the offense is unlikely to turn into something worth betting on, but at least Richardson's missteps could be met with an exciting play.

The Jones-led offense from the past eleven weeks failed to establish any sort of consistency, but they also struggled to generate any explosive plays.

With Richardson leading the way, errant throws will almost certainly be on the menu, but at least he possesses the physical traits and playstyle to expect bigger and bolder shots downfield. It may not be a good product overall, but it should at least provide some fireworks in the meantime.

The Offense

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould (6) after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not everyone will benefit from the move to Anthony Richardson's howitzer arm, but the Colts' downfield passing game certainly will.

The Colts' offense is devoid of serious playmakers outside of running back Jonathan Taylor, especially at wide receiver, but they still have a few speed options who, when paired with Richardson, could threaten as options in the deep passing game.

Wideouts Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks, and Anthony Gould all come to mind.

Dulin has always served as a sparkplug for the Colts' offense, and Gould has flashed from time to time throughout his career, but rookie Deion Burks may just be the biggest winner of the group.

Burks, the Colts' final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, sports some serious speed (4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine), and Richardson's strong arm could be what he needs to unlock it.

Furthermore, Richardson's legs should help open up the offense altogether.

The Colts don't have Alec Pierce to strike fear in opposing defensive backs on any given play, but they still have Jonathan Taylor. Forcing teams to respect Richardson's downfield ability will help the rushing attack, which should be even more dangerous as opposing defenses will have to worry about Richardson's legs on top of Taylor.

Loser

Shane Steichen

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on from the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the only definitive loser from the Colts' decision to release quarterback Daniel Jones is head coach Shane Steichen, more than the general manager who went all-in on Jones as a last-ditch effort to save his job, or even Jones himself.

Shane Steichen's aforementioned initial decision to make Daniel Jones his starting quarterback was the correct move for the 2025-26 season, but the way he's handled the position since then has been questionable.

The Colts re-signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension ahead of the 2026-27 season, so they were always going to roll with him as their starting quarterback for this season, or at least until the wheels fell off.

But that's the thing, the wheels fell off weeks ago, yet Steichen refused to bench Jones despite having ample evidence to suggest otherwise.

Steichen's steadfast and unwarranted belief in Jones has not only resulted in a 3-8 record after eleven weeks, but it's also crushed Steichen's outlook as a head coach candidate, whether that be for Indianapolis in 2027 or anywhere else.

Now, with Daniel Jones out of the building, Steichen has to reckon with the potential outcome that sees either Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard perform better with the same offense.

Regardless of what happens down the stretch, Steichen's hypocrisy and uninspired leadership will stick with some fans for years to come.