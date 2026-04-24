Colts Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks in Rounds 2 & 3

The Indianapolis Colts enter Day 2 (rounds 2-3) of the NFL Draft in a fantastic spot.

After being sidelined in night one due to trading their 2026 first-round pick to the New York Jets for star cornerback Sauce Gardner back in the 2025 season, the Colts have found themselves in a favorable scenario as they kick off the first round of draft selections later this evening at 7 PM EST.

This draft class in particular has been widely viewed as a deeper class that lacks blue-chip talent toward the top, and that notion was strengthened by the results of the first round.

After 32 prospects heard their names called last night, a plethora of similar talent remains. There are several players who are available that were regularly mocked to go in the first round at some point or another throughout the pre-draft process.

The Colts were one of six teams that entered the draft without a first-round pick, therefore there's still a handful of teams who find themselves in a similarly promising spot.

With that being said, let's cover some of the top remaining talent available, refamiliarize ourselves with the Colts' biggest needs, and combine the two to try and predict what the Colts may do with how the board's falling to them.

Top Available Prospects

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

From a pure talent standpoint, the top remaining pool of draft prospects entering the second round rivals that of the back half of the first round. It just so happens that the majority of them play a position that the Colts need.

In no particular order, here are some of the top remaining draft prospects as we enter rounds 2-3 of the NFL Draft:

CB Jermod McCoy

EDGE T.J. Parker

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

CB Aveion Terrell

LB C.J. Allen

EDGE Cashius Howell

DT Kayden McDonald

LB Anthony Hill Jr.

CB D'Angelo Ponds

iOL Chase Bisontis

EDGE Gabe Jacas

WR Denzel Boston

CB Colton Hood

OT Caleb Tiernan

LB Jacob Rodriguez

CB Brandon Cisse

EDGE Zion Young

DT Cristen Miller

LB Jake Golday

S Treydan Stukes

Above are 20 remaining prospects. The Colts hold the 15th pick of the second round.

Given that at least six of these prospects will be available by the time they're are on the clock, things are looking up for the Colts.

Colts' Biggest Needs

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The Colts have a couple of glaring needs staring them in the face as they enter Day 2 of the draft, though at least the aforementioned remaining top talent is mainly comprised of positions of need.

Let's take a quick look at those needs in question:

Linebacker

Defensive End

Wide Receiver

Safety

Cornerback

The Colts will also look to supplement throughout the draft at interior line depth, both offensively and defensively, as well as at running back. Indianapolis may have bigger needs to address, but almost no position is being ruled out as they begin drafting.

There were no definitive starters at linebacker, strong safety, slot cornerback, outside receiver, or defensive end when the Colts entered the draft, so that's why they're featured as the biggest needs.

Most Likely Day 2 Selections

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Colts currently hold picks No. 47 (2nd round) and No. 78 (3rd round) ahead of Day 2.

Although a surplus of top talent is available entering the second round, there's little to no chance this entices the Colts to trade up to secure someone's services. If anything, it may actually convince general manager Chris Ballard and Co. to double-down on trading back from pick No. 47 to add additional draft capital.

While accounting for players who are projected to go before they're up midway through the second round, let's take a look at the top potential landing spots for the Colts in rounds 2-3 of the draft.

Round 2

LB Anthony Hill Jr.

EDGE Gabe Jacas

LB CJ Allen

CB D'Angelo Ponds

EDGE Zion Young

Round 3

WR Skyler Bell

LB Jake Golday

S Jalen Kilgore

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

Edge defender TJ Parker and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez seem most likely to go prior to the Colts' pick at 47, otherwise they'd be near home-run draft selections if they fell into Indy's lap.

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