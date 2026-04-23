Colts NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for their most pivotal draft under general manager Chris Ballard yet, and we're here to relay who they're targeting in each round -- outside of the first round, of course.

Without a first-round draft selection at their disposal, as well as considering how this regime is in a true make-or-break year, both efficiency and volume will be at a premium for the Colts this draft. Entering night one of the festivities, the Colts hold seven draft picks to their name, meaning a trade-back for additional draft capital is almost inevitable.

After an offseason chock-full of mock drafts and what-if scenarios, take a moment to familiarize yourself with who the Colts are likely most interested in with our Colts-centric draft big board.

There will inevitably be strong fits who are omitted from each round. Those who make the cut are viewed as the ultimate Colts targets in their respective round(s). Without further ado, in no particular order, here's our 2026 Colts-only big board.

Round 2

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

1. Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.

2. Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas

3. Cincinnati LB Jake Golday

4. Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds

5. Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez



Bonus: UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence

This group is naturally leaning towards two of the Colts' biggest needs entering draft weekend -- off-ball linebacker and defensive end -- and for good reason. Not only do these two positions sit atop the needs list for Indianapolis, but this draft class in particular is littered with day-one impact players at the position that near the top of the second round's projected best available.

Linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Jake Golday are among the best Colts fits anywhere throughout the draft class, and while Jacob Rodriguez isn't as perfect of a fit, his top-tier playmaking ability might just be enough to convince Chris Ballard and Co. that they've found the next Darius 'Shaquille' Leonard.

Meanwhile, Gabe Jacas is the best EDGE fit possible at the top of the Colts' draft range. Malachi Lawrence is also a strong fit, though he's labeled as the bonus inclusion given that he defines what it means to be a fringe first-rounder. D'Angelo Ponds is the lone cornerback added solely for his projection as the picture-perfect Kenny Moore II replacement.

Round 3

Sep 13, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Romello Height (9) signals in the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

1. UConn WR Skyler Bell

2. Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height

3. Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling

4. South Carolina S Jalon Kilgore

Wide receivers Skyler Bell and De'Zhaun Stribling are arguably the best Colts fits at the position. Bell is the ultimate Ballard/Steichen target, while Stribling profiles as one of the more ideal Michael Pittman Jr. replacements at the X-receiver spot. Meanwhile, defenders Romello Height and Jalon Kilgore have traits that would complement their current rooms well.

Round 4

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall (10) and defensive back Rex Guthrie (21) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

1. Penn St. EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

2. USC WR Ja'Kobi Lane

3. Penn St. RB Nick Singleton

4. Texas A&M OT Dametrious Crownover

5. Clemson WR Antonio Williams

6. Southeastern Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor

Chris Ballard mentioned in his pre-draft press conference that he views rounds 3-5 as the money range in this year's draft class, and it's easy to see why he'd think that given the surplus of Colts fits in this range, particularly in the fourth round.

While it's unlikely that anybody in this group outside of the two wideouts would contend for a starting job as early as their rookie campaign, they each project as near-perfect immediate complements and eventual succession plans to their position rooms as we enter the draft.

Round 5

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) rushes the line during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

1. TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

2. Kansas St. S VJ Payne

3. North Dakota St. QB Cole Payton

4. LSU LB Harold Perkins

5. Washington CB Ephesians Prysock

The bigger names begin to vanish as we dive deeper into Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of the NFL Draft, but there's still plenty of talent and value to be had. The Colts met with both Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Cole Payton in the pre-draft process, the former of which they're reportedly very high on.

Round 6

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; BYU Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) reacts after a missed field goal against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first halfat AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

1. Boston College iOL Logan Taylor

2. BYU LB Jack Kelly

3. Indiana S Louis Moore

4. Illinois QB Luke Altmyer

The latter half of Day 3 is where Chris Ballard has typically found successful projects, particularly for offensive linemen. These four names are ideal supplementary names to add to rooms that need a bit of help when it comes to depth. The Colts met with both Louis Moore and Luke Altmyer in the pre-draft process.

Round 7

Sep 13, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alcorn State Braves at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

1. Miami C James Brockermeyer

2. Louisiana LB Jaden Dugger

3. Nigeria DT Uar Bernard

4. Mississippi St. TE Seydou Traore

The final round of the NFL Draft is for the prospects on the bubble who don't quite have the definitive NFL profiles, but have enough that's worth betting on. The Colts met with Dugger, Bernard, and Traore in the pre-draft process, revealing legitimate interest in these later-round players.

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