There are high expectations for the Indianapolis Colts' 53rd overall pick, linebacker CJ Allen, heading into the 2026 season.

Allen carried concerns into the draft after missing the NFL Combine with a meniscus injury, but that seems to be behind the former Georgia Bulldog enforcer.

Now, he steps into his rookie year as a starter in Lou Anarumo's scheme, and with that, it will give him a big opportunity to take a crack at the 2026 Defensive Rookie of the Year accolade.

NFL.com's Dan Parr lists Allen at eighth among the top 11 candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year. While he's a big of a longshot, he has the skills to defy the odds and make it happen.

"He’s known more for steady performance than splash plays, but let’s not forget the Browns’Carson Schwesinger, a second-round middle ‘backer, won DROY last season despite posting just 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and no forced fumbles.

One of the unavoidable obstacles for Allen might be his draft pedigree as the 53rd overall pick."

It's fair that Parr mentions Allen's second-round pedigree as a potential obstacle, but I must disagree that his positioning from 2026's draft will factor into the decision of his chances to win the award.

Parr brings Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger into the conversation, which actually highlights that Allen can get the job done and become the best defensive rookie in the NFL.

Schwesinger was drafted just 20 spots ahead of Allen last year, and despite being a second-rounder, he was an irresistible force for Cleveland's defense.

He finished with 156 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two picks, and three pass breakups. It will be a tall task for Allen to reach those types of numbers, but he was one of the top linebacker prospects before his meniscus injury.

Allen's 2025 season with the Bulldogs was an All-American year. He stacked up 88 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

While Allen isn't the same type of linebacker as Schwesinger, he doesn't need to be. Allen stays busy, is a natural leader at the second level, and is a serious threat as a blitzer, making him a priority to address for any offense.

Massive W @Colts.



Y'all got a heat-seeking missile in CJ Allen.

pic.twitter.com/Ts1n3YqscS — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) April 25, 2026

Allen will have to hit the ground running to have a shot at winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and that won't be easy as a youngster in a complex scheme like Anarumo's.

Regardless, he'll have ample chances to make that a reality, and the rest of the Colts' defense will need to put together a team effort to help him achieve it, especially in the pass-rushing department.

It will be interesting to see if Allen can rise to the occasion and effectively fill the void that Franklin left behind after heading to the NFC North.

As long as Allen's previous knee injury doesn't resurface and limit his movement, he could be a completely overlooked difference-maker from this year's defensive rookie class.

For the Colts, they can only hope that they drafted the best linebacker, and Allen is ready to prove it.

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