CJ Allen's Status Entering Training Camp Isn't the End of the World, but it Does Warrant Concern

The Indianapolis Colts are set to enter the new year with a new face in the middle of their new-look defense, with rookie linebacker CJ Allen taking over at the MIKE position after years of solid, consistent play from longtime starter Zaire Franklin was traded earlier this offseason.

Despite lots of hype surrounding their second-round pick (53rd overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft, Allen's recent designation to the active PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) List brings concern to the table.

The Colts made an effort to get younger and faster at their front seven (defensive line and linebackers) of the defensive front this offseason, and they did just that by injecting talent via the NFL Draft.

However, the Colts' young talent remains unproven, and with Allen popping up on the NFL transaction wire with a calf injury yesterday when their rookie class reported to training camp, their outlook heading into Week 1 worsened.

With that being said, I'm breaking down why this recent development doesn't appear to be the end of the world, though it is concerning that the Colts' promising rookie won't enter his first training camp on a high note.

Severity of Injury

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) warms up Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The good news is that Allen's trip to the PUP List featured an active designation, which means he can be removed at any point during the preseason before the league-wide roster cutdown on August 31.

If, for whatever reason, Allen remains on PUP after they make their initial 53-man roster ahead of the new year, he'll be transferred to the Reserve/PUP and will be forced to miss at least four games of the 2026 regular season.

The Athletic's James Boyd reported earlier today on X/Twitter that Allen's calf injury stemmed from a recent workout in which he tweaked it.

#Colts WR Alec Pierce is still rehabbing from the left ankle surgery he had in March.



LB CJ Allen recently tweaked his calf in a workout, from what I’m told. It’s not expected to be a long-term injury. https://t.co/hOIs5eTySK — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 27, 2026

He also added that it's not expected to be a long-term injury, so an activation from PUP before the regular season arrives should be in order.

Regardless, you never want to see a promising young player deal with injury concerns ahead of their rookie season, especially when they're set to take on a big role in their first year at the next level.

Allen's Concerning Start to NFL Career

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Allen is expected to become the first rookie to earn the role of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's green dot due to his pro-ready communication and intriguing physical tools.

This is a massive undertaking for any young player, but especially for someone who is set to be the quarterback of a defense in their first season.

The Colts are likely playing it safe with Allen as he begins his NFL career with a lot on his plate, but it's still concerning that he is dealing with injuries, especially in his calf, to kick things off.

Even if he hardly misses time, Allen will miss a ton of valuable reps early on, as training camp is meant to serve as a player's first audition for the upcoming season.

They're already betting on numerous key contributors -- quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner -- to return to form in a make-or-break season, and now they're adding one of their most hopeful defensive newcomers to the mix.

The Colts are betting on CJ Allen to take on a ton of responsibility as a rookie, so hopefully this is indeed nothing more than the minor setback as it's reported to be, because otherwise, the Chris Ballard era may officially be over before it begins.

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