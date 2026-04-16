Colts Conducted a Pre-Draft Meeting With Indiana WR Receiving First-Round Hype

Earlier this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts confirmed their future at the wide receiver position by signing ascending wideout Alec Pierce to a four-year, $114 million contract. In a corresponding move to afford Pierce's demands, they shipped out longtime leader and previous top option wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers

As a result, the Colts are effectively without a viable WR2. Even if they envision slot receiver Josh Downs and second-year tight end Tyler Warren as worthy members of this new-look passcatching trio, a hole on the outside remains.

Indianapolis will bring back longtime wide receiver and key special teamer Ashton Dulin, whose efforts on the offensive side of the ball have been underrated during his tenure with the Colts. They also signed former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to a one-year, $1.4 million deal in free agency. He had a career year with the Tennessee Titans in 2024, hauling in a touchdown reception 28% of the time (9 touchdowns on 32 receptions) before getting lost in the shuffle during his one year in Miami. Despite these solid depth pieces, the Colts are looking to add to the room.

More specifically, the Colts have done their due diligence on Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., meeting with him in the pre-draft process.

Even though he participated in their local pro day circuit, the Colts have done additional homework on the Indiana native ahead of the draft. A product of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, IN, Cooper Jr. has gone from a three-star recruit to a potential Day 1 draft selection.

The Colts are famously without their first-round pick going into draft weekend for the third time under general manager Chris Ballard, but the intrigue surrounding Cooper Jr. is understandably too high to neglect.

Omar Cooper Jr. was a driving force behind the juggernaut that was Indiana's 2025 offense. He hauled in 69 receptions for 937 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns throughout the 16-game season, also adding 74 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on just three carries.

He's a born playmaker whose natural receiving skills culminated in the college season's single-best reception when he essentially called game late against Penn State in the second half of the regular season.

OMAR COOPER UNREAL CATCH FOR THE TD 😱🤯



WHAT A GAME. WHAT A CATCH. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/PhHzKjuVB9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

As far as his athletic profile goes, Cooper Jr. only participated in the 40-yard dash and the vertical jump, though he did post strong testing numbers: a 4.42 40 and a 37" vertical.

The Indianapolis Colts are more likely praying that Cooper Jr. falls to the second round so they have a chance to draft his talents than they are working to trade up in the back half of the first round. Regardless, they've shown legitimate interest, so anything is on the table.

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