Colts Could Make Unexpected Move for Controversial Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping that their long-time issue of landing a consistent starting quarterback is over after inking Daniel Jones to a two-year, $88 million deal.

While Anthony Richardson Sr. is still on the roster, Indy is still open to finding the former fourth-overall investment a trade suitor, as he remains on the block.

If things fall apart with Jones, the Colts would be in another awkward situation involving the NFL's most important position. However, Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated names Brendan Sorsby as a dark horse candidate.

But Sorsby comes with controversy after getting caught up in a sports gambling issue during his time as a freshman with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Currently, he's trying to play the 2026 season with the Texas Tech Red Raiders after two years with the Hoosiers and two more with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Breer labels the Colts as a possible destination in the 2026 supplemental draft, should he be denied eligibility.

"This is only getting more interesting, especially with a number of teams that didn’t spend top-50 picks on quarterbacks in April having their eyes on the 2027 class, and a few, like the Steelers and Colts, still could take a swing here."

For reference, the supplemental draft is for selecting players after the NFL Draft has taken place.

It includes players who became eligible too late for the regular draft—often due to academic issues, leaving school, or other eligibility changes.

With all eyes recently on Jones and Richardson, few have thought of other QB options for the Colts.

Indiana's Brendan Sorsby (15) throws before the start of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby's college career has been all over the place. His first two seasons with the Hoosiers saw him produce 1,595 passing yards, 268 rushing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and four rushing scores.

Once he arrived with the Bearcats, things changed, and the best version of Sorsby came out.

In 24 games, Sorsby put up the following numbers, showing that he can be a difference-maker under center.

5,613 passing yards

45 passing touchdowns

12 interceptions

1,027 rushing yards

18 rushing touchdowns

Sorsby can do it all, and even improved his accuracy, completing 62.9 percent of his passes after only hitting on 57.0 percent during his second year playing 10 games with the Hoosiers.

Breer's point that the Colts could take a swing at Sorsby makes sense, but it would likely be due to the ambiguous nature of Richardson's future in the Circle City.

Currently, Jones, Richardson, and Riley Leonard occupy the depth chart as the prominent quarterbacks of the franchise.

However, a fourth quarterback is also on the team behind that trio: Seth Henigan.

Henigan was incredible in college, putting up wild numbers with the Memphis Tigers en route to landing on Indy's practice squad. The Colts also signed Henigan to a futures contract for the 2026 season.

Yes, it makes sense for Indy to keep Sorsby on their radar, but I can't imagine that's a priority for this franchise. But, anything can happen, and Chris Ballard isn't shy to give a player surrounded by controversy another chance.

Running back Seth McGowan was charged with armed robbery, which derailed the momentum of his college career.

He was able to right the ship, and despite his history, Indy selected him out of the University of Kentucky in the seventh round.

It will also depend on whether Sorsby is denied 2026 eligibility with the Red Raiders. If he's accepted, he's off Indy's radar.

However, if he's turned down, then there's a puncher's chance the Colts try to secure him through the supplemental draft, adding him to the QB mix.

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