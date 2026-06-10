Colts' Daniel Jones Held Back from Full Participation in Minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as the team wraps up its offseason program.

Minicamp is the last time the entire team will be together before training camp. As such, it is important that players get in as much work as possible so they can hit the ground running when Indy reconvenes at Grand Park at the end of July.

That includes Daniel Jones, the Colts' starting quarterback who continues to work his way back from a torn Achilles. Jones has made tremendous progress throughout the offseason, with the Colts allowing him to begin participating in 7-on-7 sessions last week. Jones looked sharp in those 7-on-7 periods, throwing for two touchdowns in the lone practice open to the media.

Does that mean that the Colts will allow Jones to participate in 11-on-11 sessions this week?

"I mean I asked," Jones laughed. "But yeah, I think right now it’s (just) 7-on-7.”

That would be a 'No.'

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass during a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

While Jones is right on track in his rehab, the Colts do not want to push him too hard to the point that he suffers a setback. Just because Jones might be able to handle 11-on-11 sessions at this point does not mean it's wise to throw him in before he's truly ready.

"We want to be super smart with him," Steichen said about Jones. "I mean, could he potentially do it? Yeah, probably. He probably could, but we're not going to do that right now.”

Both sides are doing exactly what they should be doing. Jones is pushing as hard as he can to return to full strength and as quickly as possible. It is that type of mentality that has allowed Jones to return to 7-on-7 sessions less than six months after the injury.

Meanwhile, the Colts need to protect Jones from himself. Allowing him to come back too quickly is an unnecessary risk that could doom Indy's season. Week 1 is still three months away, and there is no need to put Jones in harm's way.

Jones continued to participate in all individual drills and 7-on-7 work during Tuesday's practice, going 3-of-5 passing in his two sessions. The Colts' quarterback may not be getting full team snaps, but there is still much to be gained from the parts of practice he can participate in.

"I think it's just getting back in the flow of practice, and for one, just preparing for practice and going out there competing," Jones explained. "Then yeah, timing, seeing receivers, seeing the defense, making reads, getting the ball out on time – I think all those things are very valuable.”

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) hands the ball off to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Despite no 11-on-11 action, it is a very positive sign that Jones and Steichen believe the quarterback could probably handle the workload if this were the regular season. Both have indicated that as long as things stay on the same timeline, Jones should be a full participant in practice when training camp begins at the end of July.

"I think I'm closer (to full strength)," Jones admitted. "I think there's still work to be done. I wouldn't say I'm all the way there at this point. So yeah, I mean I feel good about where I am, and kind of where the rehab is taking me to this point. So like I said, still work to do and still got to make some progress, but I feel like I'm in a good spot.”

"Very happy with his progress," Steichen remarked. "I mean, he's hitting all his landmarks each and every week, every day, putting in the work, but he's feeling good. It’s like I said, it was good to get him out there last week in 7-on-7. Do it again this week. Then, I know he'll work tirelessly this summer to be ready for training camp.”

The true test for Jones will come during training camp. Do not be surprised if the Colts continue to be smart with Jones at Grand Park, easing him back into the fold. But the goal remains the same: For Jones to be healthy and ready to go when the regular season begins.

And with how things have gone so far, it's looking more and more likely that when the Baltimore Ravens come to town for Week 1, Jones will be back as QB1.

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