3 Biggest Winners of Colts' OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts wrap up their offseason program this week, conducting three days of mandatory minicamp before breaking for the summer.

While OTA sessions do not involve any tackling, we can still glean which players have performed well or have the upper hand in certain position battles once we get to training camp.

Here are three players who have benefited the most from Colts' OTAs over the last couple of weeks.

QB Daniel Jones

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws the ball Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniel Jones may only be six months removed from tearing his right Achilles, but that has not stopped the quarterback from getting back on the field.

Jones returned to 7-on-7 action last week with the Colts' starting offense. In the one session open to the media, Jones went 5-of-6 passing with two touchdowns. It was an impressive showing in his first team period since the injury.

Head coach Shane Steichen spoke last week about Jones' progress, indicating he is very pleased with where his QB1 currently stands in his rehab.

"I think it's just making those strides each and every week and to get him out there in 7-on-7 was huge, and to get him in the fold, running plays with the guys," Steichen said about Jones. "So, we'll keep that trend going probably through the end of OTAs, and then obviously get them into team stuff when we get to training camp.”

While Jones will not participate in any 11-on-11 sessions until training camp, returning to team drills this early in his rehab is a massive win. The Colts are just over three months away from Week 1, and it seems very likely that Jones will be the starting quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens.

WR Ashton Dulin

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) catches a pass during practice. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alec Pierce and Josh Downs are locked in as the Colts' top two wide receivers for this season. However, the departure of Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers leaves an opening at WR3. So far, it's been Ashton Dulin's spot to lose.

Dulin has seen the majority of the snaps at that other outside receiver spot throughout OTAs. He's also made plays when given the opportunity, catching both of Jones' touchdowns in the aforementioned 7-on-7 period that included an acrobatic grab in the back of the end zone. Dulin is making the most of the opportunity, and coaches are noticing.

"Obviously, we're in two weeks of practice right now, but Dulin’s made some good plays, Tread’s (Laquon Treadwell) made some good plays," Steichen remarked. "Dulin had a great play today in the back of the end zone there. So, those guys are stepping up and I’m pleased with where that group's at right now.”

Dulin has been a core special teamer and quality backup his entire career. 2026 may finally be the year he can prove he's more than that.

RB Seth McGowan

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) hands off the ball to Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Jonathan Taylor not present for most of the voluntary OTA period due to family obligations, there have been opportunities for the other running backs to work with the starting unit. Rookie Seth McGowan is taking advantage of those reps.

McGowan has shown burst and power throughout the offseason program, leading to some big plays. Roundtable Sports' Jake Arthur reported that McGowan has ripped off long, explosive runs each week of OTAs. The seventh-round pick is very decisive with his cuts and wastes very little time getting downhill.

A productive spring by McGowan has placed him right in the thick of the RB2 battle with former fifth-round pick DJ Giddens. The Colts would like to take some of the workload off of Taylor's shoulders to keep him fresher throughout the season, meaning the competition between McGowan and Giddens will be one to watch throughout training camp.

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