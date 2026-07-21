Colts' Daniel Jones Reveals Status Ahead of Training Camp

When the Indianapolis Colts begin training camp next week at Grand Park Sports Complex, all eyes will be drawn to QB1.

The last time we saw Daniel Jones on the practice field, he was participating in 7-on-7 sessions at Colts' mandatory minicamp in June. Jones looked sharp in those sessions, making quick decisions and throwing the football with accuracy.

The team decided to keep Jones out of 11-on-11 work during minicamp, despite Jones' wishes. However, it looks like that will not be the case when training camp kicks off on July 29.

Speaking with reporters at his youth football camp, Jones gave an update on where things stand with the torn Achilles he suffered last December. A video posted to X by James Boyd of The Athletic revealed Jones should be a full participant when the team reconvenes next week.

#Colts QB Daniel Jones on his Achilles rehab: “I’m doing everything. Cleared to do everything. I think it’s just about, at this point, sharpening that.”



Does he still think about his Achilles? “You’re still thinking about it. I think (you) probably will until you get playing.” pic.twitter.com/7RQkZop8RY — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 10, 2026

"I'm doing everything, cleared to do everything, " Jones revealed. "I think it's just about, at this point, sharping that. Getting more explosive, getting stronger, kind of improving what you can do. But I can do everything and feel really good doing it."

While it is possible that Jones starts training camp on a limited basis, the Colts want to ensure he gets as much practice time as possible. If Jones feels good to go and does not experience any soreness, he'll be a full participant from the jump.

"I'm feeling good," Jones said. "I think I've made a good bit of progress since minicamp and we'll continue to do that these next two weeks before camp and then on through camp. But I'm feeling really good and feel like I'm in a good spot."

It is no secret that the Colts' season hinges on Jones' recovery and ability to get back to 100%. A healthy Jones led Indy to an 8-2 record and the best offense in the NFL a year ago. He was even being talked about as an MVP candidate halfway through the season.

But when the injuries sidelined Jones for the year, the Colts imploded. If there is any hope of the Colts' current regime lasting past this season, that can't happen again.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's encouraging that Jones is making quick progress and looked sharp in spring practice, the real test will come during the actual games. Jones should be fine when dropping back and operating from a clean pocket. The concern is Jones' mobility and how he operates when a play breaks down or he has to scramble.

And as much as you try not to think about it, there is a mental aspect to the Achilles injury that Jones acknowledged he must overcome as well.

"Yeah, you still think about it," Jones admitted. "I think (you) probably will until you get playing in the games and stuff. I think that's just – you're putting a lot of time into it. It's kind of the central part of all my training and all my time this offseason. So, still thinking about, but really happy with where I am."

Playing in those games could be right around the corner. When Jones went down last December on a soggy afternoon in Jacksonville, it was hard to imagine he would make it back in time for the start of the 2026 season.

But after attacking his rehab all offseason and pushing his body to the limit, it's all but certain that Jones will be ready to go when the Colts take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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