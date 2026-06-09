5 Colts Storylines to Follow During Mandatory Minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts' three-day mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday, their last chance for team evaluation before the squad breaks for the summer.

OTAs wrapped late last week and served as the first opportunity for the rookies and veterans to share a field together, but given that those were voluntary and saw veterans skip out, this minicamp will instead include the entire team.

From injury updates to ongoing position battles and rookie progress reports, head coach Shane Steichen has his plate full as the Colts' regime enters a make-or-break year. This is the most important offseason of general manager Chris Ballard and Co.'s Indianapolis tenure thus far, so understanding the state of the roster as they exit minicamp is the main priority given the team won't meet again until training camp.

Although jobs won't be decided upon during this three-day minicamp in question, there are plenty of storylines to follow.

Receiver Rotation

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) pulls in a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts have been looking for a viable WR2 opposite Alec Pierce since the team chose to move forward with Pierce over previous top option Michael Pittman Jr. earlier this offseason.

OTAs showcased longtime special teams ace Ashton Dulin thrive with starting quarterback Daniel Jones in 7-on-7, scoring multiple touchdowns in one session, but there's still a long ways to go until a starter is determined.

The Colts are prepared to roll with a committee approach at outside receiver if need be, but it's still important to get a better idea of what the rotation might be. On top of Dulin, it's rookie wideout Deion Burks, veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and slot specialiest Josh Downs who are in the mix for outside reps.

RB2 Competition

Indianapolis Colts running back DJ Giddens (21) runs Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Star running back Jonathan Taylor will continue operating as the Colts' primary rusher and bellcow back, but with head coach Shane Steichen questioning throughout the offseason that they may not lean on him as much as they have in years past, the RB2 competition between second-year back DJ Giddens and 2026 7th-rounder Seth McGowan becomes even more important than it already was.

Giddens and McGowan have performed similarly throughout offseason workouts thus far, making the competition as tight as ever, but mandatory minicamp is the next step in seeing where they belong on the depth chart. Training camp will ultimately decide their fates, but this minicamp is the last opportunity before summer break for either to put on a show -- as best they can in a non-padded practice.

DE2 Competition

Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) walks up the field Thursday, July 31, 2025, during Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts are banking on a big year from their pass rush operation, and such expectations include two young players on rookie contracts taking the next step in their development.

Third-year edge defender Laiatu Latu has slowly but surely come into his own and is expected to become a double-digit sack guy, but the spot opposite him remains up for grabs.

Jaylahn Tuimoloau is the other rookie contract defensive end expected to make a big jump, but he'll have to battle for the DE2 spot with veteran free agent signees Arden Key and Michael Clemons. As of now, it feels like a two-man battle between Tuimoloau and Key, but mandatory minicamp will help confirm that pecking order moving forward.

Right Tackle

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) stands on the field Thursday, July 31, 2025, during Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Matt Goncalves finding a home at right guard, right tackle appears to be the only opening spot on the offensive line.

Second-year tackle Jalen Travis is expected to fill the void at right tackle that longtime starter Braden Smith left in the offseason, but a back injury that kept Travis out of OTAs has prevented him from continuing his development.

Rookie guard Jalen Farmer is viewed as the de facto swing tackle/sixth man on the offensive line, at least for his rookie season, but another setback to Travis could find Farmer vying for the starting job at right tackle despite played exclusively at right guard in college.

The pads won't come on until training camp, therefore offensive line battles are more or less pointless, but health is nothing to scoff, and getting Jalen Travis fully healthy before the real bouts begin is most important.

Kicking Competition

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8) high-fives Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) after a field goal attempt Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' kicking competition is a very unique situation in that, instead of a summer battle being between two unproven kickers or even a proven guy versus an unproven backup, their competition will feature two proven guys.

The starting job is viewed as Spencer Shrader's job to lose, but Blake Grupe won't make it easy on him. STC Brian Mason said that Shrader is ahead of schedule on his rehab from his torn ACL/MCL, but monitoring his return to form will be vital.

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