Colts GM Chris Ballard Provides Odd Comments on Jaylahn Tuimoloau

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Jaylahn Tuimoloau in 2025 with an eye on the future.

The second-round pick out of Ohio State was coming off an All-Big Ten senior season in which he amassed 12.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss. The Colts saw a player who they thought could replace former first-round pick Kwity Paye, who was entering the last year of his rookie contract.

Paye is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, but Tuimoloau is still trying to find his footing in the NFL.

Tuimoloau's rookie season was a major disappointment, as he failed to record a sack and struggled to see the field. While Paye's departure gave Tuimoloau a chance to fight for a starting defensive end spot, he never really made it a competition with free-agent acquisition Arden Key. After a quiet training camp and poor showings in the preseason, the noise is growing louder about Tuimoloau becoming a bust in Indy.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) gives a thumbs-up to a teammate on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

General manager Chris Ballard was asked about Tuimoloau when speaking to the media on Tuesday. While Ballard tried to defend the second-year player, the comments did more harm than good.

“I think he's making good progression," Ballard said. "I thought practices were really good. They get gassed in games – like these preseason games, they can get gassed pretty quickly. You always got to keep that in mind. And he's playing on teams, every special teams, so they get gassed."

Ballard's reasoning for Tuimoloau's continued struggle on defense is because ... he's tired? Really? A 23-year-old professional athlete is tired after only a few plays on special teams?

Ballard’s comments obviously do not have the intended impact. Understandably, Ballard wants to protect a young player, but the comments suggest Tuimoloau is either out of shape, doesn’t have the stamina to perform, or that everyone is making excuses.

Many players on special teams immediately play the next series on offense or defense and perform well. Tuimoloau should be held to the same standard. It is certainly a positive that he is making plays on special teams, but we need to see more.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) practices during the team’s minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We think he's making really good progress," Ballard reiterated. "I mean, I think the other day he had the first two tackles on kickoff against Detroit, and I know that doesn't speak to the rush, but we thought he did some really good things both versus New England and Atlanta. We think he's making good strides.”

Now in the grand scheme of things, Tuimoloau is still a young player. It can take a couple of years for pass rushers to figure out the NFL game and start producing. Pass rusher is one of the most difficult positions when adjusting from college to the NFL.

That said, we have already seen some of the Colts' young pass rushers flash in the preseason while Tuimoloau has been uninspiring. Rookies George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry made impactful plays throughout the preseason and look to be contributors in the rotation already this season.

Time has not run out on Tuimoloau to figure it out and become the player the Colts envisioned when they drafted him. But the clock is ticking, and if Tuimoloau ends up as nothing more than a special teams contributor, the draft pick will go down as a major disappointment.

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