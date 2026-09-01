The Indianapolis Colts officially have their initial roster in place, but general manager Chris Ballard made it clear Tuesday that plenty can still change before Week 1.

Ballard addressed everything from Keenan Allen’s arrest and Anthony Richardson Sr.’s future to Alec Pierce’s availability and Indianapolis’ questionable offensive tackle depth during his first press conference following roster cuts.

With the Baltimore Ravens coming to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 13, here are the biggest takeaways.

Keenan Allen Will Play Week 1

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen speaks with media Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, ahead of the Colts’ joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest topic on Tuesday surrounded Allen, who was arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Indianapolis on preliminary misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and OVWI endangering a person.

Ballard declined to discuss the details of the incident, but made one thing very clear: Allen is expected to play against Baltimore.

“Good people make mistakes,” Ballard said. “He’s a tremendous human being. Give him some grace and he’ll work through the process of the legal system.”

Indianapolis has handled the situation internally, although Ballard declined to reveal what discipline Allen received. Any potential punishment from the NFL remains a separate matter.

Ballard repeatedly pointed toward Allen’s 14-year NFL career without previous off-field issues, along with his reputation among people the organization trusts, including Philip Rivers and head coach Shane Steichen.

“We feel good about who Keenan Allen is, unequivocally,” Ballard said.

Anthony Richardson Is Staying in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) yells for the snap Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Any lingering questions about Richardson’s future also received a pretty definitive answer.

“He is going to be an Indianapolis Colt this year,” Ballard said.

Richardson requested a trade earlier this offseason but ultimately returned and competed with Riley Leonard behind starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Indianapolis kept all three quarterbacks on its initial 53-man roster.

Ballard praised Richardson’s improvement throughout camp, specifically pointing toward a two-minute drive against New England and another strong two-minute period during the Colts’ work with Atlanta.

More importantly, Ballard continues to rave about Richardson as a teammate.

“There’s never been a point where I’ve seen him hang his head and get salty,” Ballard said. “He’s a phenomenal teammate.”

Pierce Trending Toward Week 1, Roster Still Evolving

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) runs downfield after a catch Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts also received another encouraging update on Alec Pierce.

Pierce returned to practice after spending most of training camp recovering from his left ankle injury, and Ballard said Indianapolis remains hopeful the veteran receiver can be ready for Baltimore.

“We’ll see how it continues to progress over the next 10 days,” Ballard said.

Indianapolis also still has work to do along the offensive line. The Colts have limited tackle depth behind Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis, but Ballard indicated that situation could change over the next week.

He specifically identified Matt Goncalves as someone who can handle tackle duties, saying he “unequivocally can do it,” while also praising rookie Jalen Farmer’s development.

That fits Ballard’s overall message Tuesday.

The Colts may have their initial 53-man roster, but with nearly two weeks remaining before Baltimore comes to town, this group is far from finished.

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