The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2026 season with high expectations, but their offense has developed a glaring weakness at wide receiver. Injuries and a lack of consistent downfield production have limited Daniel Jones' options in the passing game, leaving Indianapolis searching for answers.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Colts must determine whether their current group is capable of getting the job done or if outside help is necessary. The team has playoff aspirations, but its recent performances have exposed some limitations that could become increasingly difficult to overcome as the season progresses.

Acquiring another receiver would give Indianapolis an opportunity to address one of its most pressing concerns. However, making a deal is easier said than done, especially for a team that has already made a significant investment in its present roster.

The question is whether the Colts can find a worthwhile addition at the right price, or if they're better off trusting the players they already have.

The Colts have lacked consistent production from their wide receivers through five games. Josh Downs leads the group with 249 receiving yards, while Keenan Allen has 145 and Laquon Treadwell has 157. Tight end Tyler Warren actually leads the team in receptions with 30, highlighting how much Indianapolis has relied on its tight end to keep the pass game afloat.

Injuries have complicated the picture. Alec Pierce, one of Indianapolis' most important downfield threats, appeared in just two of the team's first five games and is out until further notice Darius Slayton, a midseason addition, is yet to play a game as he deals with a knee injury.

Still, the Colts cannot afford to ignore the position as the trade deadline approaches. The team did its research on a possible trade for Marvin Harrison Jr., but he was moved to Houston after Indy determined the asking price was too steep.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have identified several wide receivers who could be worth monitoring, giving Indianapolis potential alternatives if it decides its current group needs reinforcement.

The Candidates

One wide out that Graziano threw out as a possible trade candidate is Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr. The third-year player enjoyed a breakout rookie season but regressed in year two and has since fallen behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers in the pecking order. While he may be of interest to receiver-needy teams, Jacksonville is reluctant to trade him, especially with their 4-1 start to the season

Another player whose name is generating some buzz is Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy. Cleveland is building around a young core and Jeudy appears to have fallen out of favor with the Browns prioritizing the development of their two rookie receivers, Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion.

Cleveland reportedly set their asking price at a third or fourth-round pick for Jeudy according to Jordan Schultz , but Schultz isn’t convinced they’ll find a partner willing to meet that price. Fowler echoed a similar sentiment, saying “My sense is while they are not actively shopping Jeudy, a strong offer could change that.”

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) reacts after a first down catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appears the Browns are simply holding out until they receive a suitable offer.

The third option Graziano and Fowler listed was Chargers’ receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston has had a rough go of life in the NFL in his first three seasons as drop issues plagued him early on. Now, the Chargers sit winless at 0-5 with a trip to Kansas City on deck before their bye. If Los Angeles is still without a by the time their bye week rolls around, significant change could be on the way.

“Someone the other day mentioned the possibility of a Chargers fire sale,” Graziano said. “Teams will have an eye on potentially helpful players from a Chargers roster that obviously hasn't come together…Johnston is certainly intriguing.”

The price tag for Johnston is unknown, but if the Colts had any interest, a late-round pick could do the trick. Johnston could fit into Shane Steichen’s offense as a possession receiver, but has an $18 million fifth-year option fully guaranteed coming up in 2027.

Working through the rest of the possible trade targets, Rashod Bateman is someone Fowler said he’s keeping tabs on.

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) runs against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown (29) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Zay Flowers is the dominant wide receiver in the Ravens' offense, which means Bateman's production comes and goes,” Fowler said. “Bateman's contract is tradable -- he is due $6.5 million this year and $8.25 million in 2027 -- and other teams have had interest in the past. The Ravens are in contention and might not want to move players, but Bateman is at least a name on my list.”

Lastly, Jauan Jennings came up as an option. The former 49ers receiver signed with the Vikings this offseason but has gotten lost in the offense, logging just two catches so far this season. Minnesota is unbeaten and could be hesitant to move anyone. But if the season begins to go the other way for the Vikings, then Jennings could be on the move around the trade deadline.

Jennings’ contract is relatively cheap with a cap hit of $4.3 million, so that’s not an obstacle in the way of a possible move.

Is a Trade Worth It?

Looking at the options listed by Graziano and Fowler, there are definitely some intriguing ones, but there are a number of variables to consider.

Firstly, the Colts don’t have much draft capital to work with in the trade market. No first-round pick in 2027 makes it difficult to justify trading away a second or third-rounder, and with general manager Chris Ballard likely on the way out of his position, the Colts would be wise to hold onto their 2027 picks for Ballard’s successor.

That said, there is a desire to win this season in Indianapolis, so they could choose to throw caution into the wind and see what happens. Considering the options, I don’t think that’s necessary, but there are players available who could be a fit.

We can rule Thomas out right away as the Jaguars would never trade within the division. Jeudy is a realistic candidate to be moved, but I don’t see him being a needle-mover for the Colts.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I personally would steer well clear of Johnston. While a change of scenery could change the entire trajectory of his career, he’s too volatile an option for the Colts to consider when they need proven and consistent production.

Bateman and Jennings are interesting discussions, and the Colts should absolutely do their due diligence on what it would take to make a trade happen. Neither will lead the way as the clear top choice receiver in the Indianapolis offense, but both bring proven experience and solid role-playing production.

Plus, since both contributed to multiple playoff runs with the Ravens and 49ers respectively, Bateman and Jennings both come from a winning culture, which the Colts may be a valuable intangible and something they need to infuse into an otherwise mediocre roster. Still, without a 1,000-yard season between them, the Colts need to try and buy low. With Bateman, I don't think the Ravens would be willing to move him at a low price. With Jennings, it's possible, but he'd most likely be a rental until the end of the season.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, I wouldn’t rule out any sort of trade on the Colts side of things. The team is in desperate need of pass-catching help. Of the options that are available as of now, none are true building blocks for the long-term, but there are some possible band-aids available to help Indianapolis get through 2026.