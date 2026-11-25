Now that Daniel Jones is no longer a member of the Indianapolis Colts, all eyes turn to Anthony Richardson Sr. to take over for the final six games of a lost 2026 season.

Colts fans begged, dare I say, pleaded, for the organization to bench Jones and see what Richardson could do for the rest of the year.

Now they'll get their wish.

It's impossible to predict how this six-game experiment will go, given Richardson's shaky past and arguably the worst offensive supporting cast in the league.

Regardless, Richardson will get a huge opportunity to somehow, some way, elevate this offense in a way Jones couldn't come close to.

Given his ridiculous traits, Richardson already gives Shane Steichen more to work with and make defenses think on a broader scale.

With this in mind, let's dive into three ways Richardson can finally get this offense to hit a stride.

He's a Massive Threat With His Feet

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Jones is mobile, but after the fractured fibula and Achilles tear last year, he was wildly underwhelming this year as a running threat.

Enter Richardson, who is one of the NFL's deadliest quarterbacks when he decides to take off with the football.

Obviously Richardson is incredibly fast, but one of the overlooked pieces of his game as a scrambler is how unbelievably physical he can be.

A play I'll never forget was in 2024 when Indianapolis faced the 3-7 New York Jets. Richardson was in the red zone and Steichen called a quarterback-designed run.

What ensued was one of the most brutal hits I've ever seen or heard, from a quarterback. Richardson destroyed Jets safety Jalen Mills to expand the lead in the second quarter.

There are few quarterbacks in the NFL with the physical gifts Richardson possesses, and his X-Factor is his running ability.

That alone will force linebackers and coverage to be on high alert for when he tucks the pigskin and takes off, opening up other opportunities for the rest of the offense.

He'll Press Defenses With the Deep Ball

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) looks to pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This must be stated immediately: Richardson doesn't have Alec Pierce like he did when he put up one of the most beautiful deep balls the NFL has ever witnessed in 2024's opener against the Houston Texans.

Now, Richardson will be working with a barren wide receiver corps with no true vertical weapon. While that is the case, Richardson's deep ball is still so potent that it can actually help with that problem.

Indy's wide receiver room consists of Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Anthony Gould, Quez Watkins, and Deion Burks.

Out of that collection of pass-catchers, Dulin and Burks are the burners, while Treadwell can have his moments down the field.

Jones was never known for his ability to chuck the pill downfield, but Richardson has a Howitzer for a right arm.

Just his sheer power in his deep throws will give any receiver extra time to outrun the coverage. If any of these pass-catchers are going to win down the field, Richardson gives them the best chance to do so.

He Makes Jonathan Taylor Even Deadlier

Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands off to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jones was more docile as a running threat this year than at any point in his career. This allowed defenses to tee off on Jonathan Taylor since he was the only true threat in the backfield.

Now, that will no longer be the case with Richardson commanding things under center.

Richardson as the field general immediately makes this QB-RB combination one of the most electrifying.

Taylor's 2026 hasn't been awful, but certainly hasn't been up to his standards. Through 11 games, Taylor has amassed 760 rushing yards on 188 attempts for 4.0 yards per carry, the lowest of his career.

Yes, the eight rushing scores are nice, but in the grand scheme of things masks the overall struggles Taylor has had this year with little to no other threats to open up things for him.

The ground game is a must for this offense, and it's been suffocated for most of the season. That has the best chance to change in a big way now that Richardson is the starter.