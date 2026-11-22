The Indianapolis Colts have officially reached the point where protecting their future takes priority over what remains of their 2026 season.

The Colts chose to shut down wide receiver Alec Pierce for the remainder of the year as Pierce hasn't played since Week 2.

The #Colts do the right thing, shutting WR Alec Pierce down for season, with all eyes on a fully healthy 2027.



My story on Pierce: https://t.co/u5JVfH900rhttps://t.co/u5JVfH900r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2026

It's another disappointing development for an offense that has struggled to find consistency, but it's also the right move for the organization. Indianapolis has little reason to rush one of its most expensive players back in a lost season.

There are several reasons why shutting down the star wide receiver is the best decision for the Colts moving forward. Here are the three main reasons why it’s the correct choice.

1. Risk vs. Reward

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 3-8, the Colts have very little left to play for this season. Their postseason hopes have effectively disappeared, and the organization has stripped the roster down to the studs between their fire sale at the trade deadline and the decision to release quarterback Daniel Jones.

That makes the potential reward of bringing Pierce back difficult to justify.

The fifth-year receiver has been sidelined since September after aggravating his surgically repaired left heel. Although he initially returned for the season opener, his comeback lasted just one game before the injury forced him back to the sidelines.

Considering how that initial return played out, there is little reason to take another chance on a premature comeback. Even if Pierce were able to get back on the field for the final few games, the potential consequences of another setback would far outweigh whatever short-term benefit his return might provide.

The Colts certainly want to finish the season competitively, but that shouldn't come at the expense of a player who remains such an important part of their plans. They need to weigh the risks against the potential reward, and there isn't a whole lot to gain by letting Pierce suit up for any of their remaining games.

2. Looking to the Future

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) reacts after catching a pass Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest reason for Indianapolis to shut down Pierce is the importance of having him at his absolute best next season.

The Colts made a significant investment in the wide receiver this offseason, signing him to a four-year contract worth up to $114 million. That commitment came after Pierce established himself as one of the NFL's premier deep threats, leading the league in yards per reception in each of the previous two seasons. He also surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in 2025, further solidifying his place as a key piece of the Indianapolis offense.

Pierce's ability to stretch the field vertically provides the Colts with an element that is difficult to replace, as demonstrated by their passing game's struggles this season. His presence opens up opportunities for other receivers and creates more space for the offense to operate underneath.

That makes his long-term availability considerably more important than anything he could provide over the final few weeks of an otherwise lost season.

Indianapolis needs to prioritize getting Pierce through a full offseason of rehab and preparation without another setback. Having him healthy and ready for the start of the 2027 campaign should be the primary objective.

And by shutting him down, that appears to be the Colts' line of thinking as well.

3. Giving Opportunities to Others

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould (6) after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Pierce's absence is undoubtedly a negative for the Indianapolis offense, it also creates opportunities for other players to establish themselves over the final stretch of the season.

Younger receivers such as Deion Burks and Anthony Gould could benefit from expanded roles, giving the coaching staff a better opportunity to evaluate what they can contribute moving forward.

The Colts have several important decisions to make this offseason, and determining which players deserve a larger role should be among them. Improving at wide receiver will still be a primary offseason objective for Indianapolis, but the remaining games provide an opportunity to gather valuable information about the players the team has on their roster now and determine if those players have a role beyond 2026.

Obviously, none of those players can fully replicate what Pierce brings to the offense. However, the organization can still find value in giving them a chance to prove themselves.

Ultimately, shutting down Pierce is the right call for an organization that needs to start looking towards 2027. His return might have provided a temporary boost to a struggling offense, but the potential consequences of another injury setback simply aren't worth the risk.

The Colts have already invested heavily in Pierce. Now, they need to protect that investment until at least the start of next season.