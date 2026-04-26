The 2026 NFL Draft is over, but adding more competition to the mix is not.

The Indianapolis Colts ended up making eight draft selections after entering the weekend with seven, a class fully comprised of productive players from the two biggest conferences (SEC, Big Ten). They addressed many needs they had entering draft weekend, including doubling up at linebacker and edge rusher, arguably their two biggest needs before festivities began.

The Colts have a solid history of adding key contributors as post-draft signings, including linebacker Gary Brackett and running back Dominic Rhodes. Ironically, they've had even more success turning opposing UDFA signings into franchise players of their own, such as kicker Adam Vinatieri and center Jeff Saturday.

More recently, though, general manager Chris Ballard has earned a reputation for finding key contributors after the draft, particularly special teamers. Not only did he land franchise punter Rigoberto Sanchez, long-snapper Luke Rhodes, and kicker Spencer Shrader as UDFA signings, but he famously nabbed cornerback Kenny Moore II off waivers as a former UDFA signing to kick off his tenure as the Colts general manager.

Therefore, key contributors can be found even after the draft has wrapped up, and the Colts need to hit on as many prospects as possible if they want to right the ship in 2026.

The Colts exited draft weekend with 86 rostered players following their eight draft selections. With a 90-man limit to enter training camp, there will inevitably be some cuts to make room for the UDFA signings in question.

With that being said, let's take a look at the Colts' post-draft activity. From UDFA signings and minicamp tryout invites to an excerpt on which signing(s) have a chance to stick around for the long run, we've got all your post-draft needs in this single article.

UDFA Signings and Rookie Minicamp Invites to be updated accordingly.

UDFA Signings

Wisconsin S Austin Brown

Source: #Colts are signing Wisconsin S Austin Brown and he gets 272k guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/5mDkNFzoAV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2026

Arkansas DL Cam Ball

Arkansas DL Cam Ball has signed an UDFA deal with the Colts!



Ball was a 5 year player for the Hogs and multi year captain, appearing in 50 games with 31 one of those being starts!



Had 138 tackles, 3 sacks and 12.5 TFLs during this time



Best of Luck @CamBam54 pic.twitter.com/y5cqvYZvAk — ArkansasRazorbackRecruitingUpdates (@ArkRecuriting94) April 26, 2026

Ole Miss LB Tahj Chambers

Congratulations to our guy Tahj Chambers on signing with the Indianapolis Colts ✍️ #BeExclusive • @Tahjchambers11 pic.twitter.com/wybMHdlox7 — Exclusive Sports Group (@Exclusive_SG) April 25, 2026

Virginia Tech EDGE Mitchell Melton

Virginia Tech EDGE Mitchell Melton is signing with the Colts, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 26, 2026

LSU LB Whit Weeks

Source: The #Colts are expected to sign former LSU linebacker West Weeks.



Tallied 76 tackles last season. pic.twitter.com/h1TZZmh5uE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 25, 2026

Abilene Christian RB Jordon Vaughn

The Colts are signing Abilene Christian running back Jordon Vaughn as an undrafted free agent, per source — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 26, 2026

Penn State OL Nolan Rucci

Congrats @nolanrucci on signing with the Colts as undrafted free agent 🧲🔥 pic.twitter.com/fWECUXiXov — State Media (@StateMediaPSU) April 26, 2026

Duke RB Anderson Castle

More UDFA signings announced tonight:



- K Laith Marjan (Enloe HS) ➡️ Steelers

- RB Anderson Castle (Watauga HS): App State/Duke ➡️ Colts

- Panthers sign GT quarterback Haynes King among othershttps://t.co/kTbEpJdacO https://t.co/XN7R9OWLfI — NC Football News (@NCFootballNews) April 26, 2026

Purdue WR E.J. Horton

Purdue WR E.J. Horton is signing with the Colts as a UDFA, per source — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 26, 2026

Texas State RB Lincoln Pare

LINCOLN PARE TO THE COLTS!!

Congratulations @Lincdog4 !!

Go kill it! 💪 https://t.co/Wirvcbf4qM — College Sports Guys - TXST (@CSG_TXST) April 25, 2026

Arkansas WR Raylen Sharpe

Go be great in Indy, Raylen! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/n1UzCgX9fB — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 26, 2026

Minicamp Tryout Invites

Wisconsin WR Jayden Ballard

North Alabama TE Kaleb Heatherly

James Madison CB Mekhi Rogers

British Columbia LB Benji Sangmuah

Virginia Tech DL Ben Bell

Queens OL Niklas Henning

Pittsburgh P Caleb Junko

Texas State CB Jaden Rios

Lindenwood OL Gavin Hulet

Virginia LS Bryce Robinson

Idaho State TE Michael Shulikov

Hidden Gems to Watch

Oct 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linenam Nolan Rucci (72) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Nolan Rucci is easily the most intriguing UDFA signing the Colts have made. He is a massive man at 6'8" and 314 pounds, and his incredible frame and arm length only add to said intrigue. General manager Chris Ballard has continued to find success with draft-and-stash offensive linemen late in the draft, and Rucci profiles as a potential next installment despite going undrafted.

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