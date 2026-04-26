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Colts 2026 UDFA Class: Signings, Rookie Minicamp Invites, and Hidden Gems to Watch

The Indianapolis Colts are putting the finishing touches on their roster by adding undrafted free agents to the mix.
Noah Compton|
Aug 30, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver EJ Horton Jr. (13) runs the ball past Ball State Cardinals linebacker DeJuan Echoles Jr. (31) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver EJ Horton Jr. (13) runs the ball past Ball State Cardinals linebacker DeJuan Echoles Jr. (31) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

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Indianapolis Colts

The 2026 NFL Draft is over, but adding more competition to the mix is not.

The Indianapolis Colts ended up making eight draft selections after entering the weekend with seven, a class fully comprised of productive players from the two biggest conferences (SEC, Big Ten). They addressed many needs they had entering draft weekend, including doubling up at linebacker and edge rusher, arguably their two biggest needs before festivities began.

The Colts have a solid history of adding key contributors as post-draft signings, including linebacker Gary Brackett and running back Dominic Rhodes. Ironically, they've had even more success turning opposing UDFA signings into franchise players of their own, such as kicker Adam Vinatieri and center Jeff Saturday.

More recently, though, general manager Chris Ballard has earned a reputation for finding key contributors after the draft, particularly special teamers. Not only did he land franchise punter Rigoberto Sanchez, long-snapper Luke Rhodes, and kicker Spencer Shrader as UDFA signings, but he famously nabbed cornerback Kenny Moore II off waivers as a former UDFA signing to kick off his tenure as the Colts general manager.

Therefore, key contributors can be found even after the draft has wrapped up, and the Colts need to hit on as many prospects as possible if they want to right the ship in 2026.

The Colts exited draft weekend with 86 rostered players following their eight draft selections. With a 90-man limit to enter training camp, there will inevitably be some cuts to make room for the UDFA signings in question.

With that being said, let's take a look at the Colts' post-draft activity. From UDFA signings and minicamp tryout invites to an excerpt on which signing(s) have a chance to stick around for the long run, we've got all your post-draft needs in this single article.

UDFA Signings and Rookie Minicamp Invites to be updated accordingly.

UDFA Signings

Wisconsin S Austin Brown

Arkansas DL Cam Ball

Ole Miss LB Tahj Chambers

Virginia Tech EDGE Mitchell Melton

LSU LB Whit Weeks

Abilene Christian RB Jordon Vaughn

Penn State OL Nolan Rucci

Duke RB Anderson Castle

Purdue WR E.J. Horton

Texas State RB Lincoln Pare

Arkansas WR Raylen Sharpe

Minicamp Tryout Invites

Wisconsin WR Jayden Ballard
North Alabama TE Kaleb Heatherly
James Madison CB Mekhi Rogers
British Columbia LB Benji Sangmuah
Virginia Tech DL Ben Bell
Queens OL Niklas Henning
Pittsburgh P Caleb Junko
Texas State CB Jaden Rios
Lindenwood OL Gavin Hulet
Virginia LS Bryce Robinson
Idaho State TE Michael Shulikov

Hidden Gems to Watch

OL Nolan Rucc
Oct 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linenam Nolan Rucci (72) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Nolan Rucci is easily the most intriguing UDFA signing the Colts have made. He is a massive man at 6'8" and 314 pounds, and his incredible frame and arm length only add to said intrigue. General manager Chris Ballard has continued to find success with draft-and-stash offensive linemen late in the draft, and Rucci profiles as a potential next installment despite going undrafted.

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Noah Compton
NOAH COMPTON

Noah Compton is the Publisher of Indianapolis Colts On SI. Noah is from the Indy area and has been covering the Colts since 2022, including stops at FanSided, The Blue Stable, and SBNation.

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