Colts Trade Back and Land Linebacker CJ Allen With 53rd Pick: Instant Analysis

With the 53rd overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts select Georgia linebacker CJ Allen.

The Colts traded back from their original draft selection, pick No. 47, with the Pittsburgh Steelers to add an additional fourth-round pick (135th overall) and still managed to land one of the draft's top linebacker prospects. They also improved their late-round capital in the process, swapping their seventh-round pick (249th overall) for Pittsburgh's (237th overall).

The worst-kept secret of the 2026 NFL Draft, outside of quarterback Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall, was the Indianapolis Colts' glaring need at linebacker.

The Colts signed linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency after trading longtime team captain and starting linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, but a massive void remained.

Indianapolis solidifies its linebacker room of the future, injecting the youth and speed into its front seven that general manager Chris Ballard aimed to do back at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Allen was the 35th overall prospect on the Consensus Big Board, and the Colts snagged him at 53rd overall. This is fantastic value for a team that moved back from their original draft position.

A freshly turned 21-year-old, Allen projects as the near-perfect Zaire Franklin replacement. At 6'0-3/4" and 230 pounds, Allen's knack for stopping the run, paired with his athleticism, makes for a dangerous combination over the middle of the defense. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, giving you a sneak peek at his ability to operate from sideline to sideline.

CJ Allen was a tackling machine at Georgia, totaling 205 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in 41 career starts. The comparison to Franklin is apt, given that he lacked top-tier playmaking skills, having logged just one interception and two forced fumbles at the college level.

"Allen could fill the Colts’ need for a new green dot on defense after moving on from Zaire Franklin and would be the younger and faster option at the position the team is looking for. They would need to find a linebacker who excels in coverage if they went this route to pair with Allen, but he would for sure fit one of the roles at linebacker the Colts need to upgrade." 2026 Indy Draft Guide

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