3 Burning Questions for Colts Tight Ends Before 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their offseason program and are now off for the summer break. The next time we will see the team together will be at Grand Park Sports Complex when they begin training camp at the end of July.

While training camp is still a few weeks away, the anticipation for the 2026 season is already building. The Colts have high hopes for the year as they look to break their AFC South championship and playoff droughts.

But before they can accomplish any of those goals, Indy has plenty of questions to answer once players take the field. This series on Indianapolis Colts on SI will highlight three burning questions for each position group as the Colts head into a pivotal 2026 season.

Next up, the tight end position, where the Colts have one of the best young players in the league and a deep room behind him.

Will Tyler Warren Become an Elite Tight End?

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) catches a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Warren proved right away why the Colts were correct to select him with the 14th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie made an immediate impact, leading the team in targets with 112 and hauling in 76 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

Warren was named to the Pro Bowl for his efforts last season and solidified himself as one of the best young tight ends in the NFL. Now it's time to show he can be one of the elites at his position.

For as polished a player as Warren is already, he still has room to grow. Warren focused on improving the explosion out of his breaks this offseason to create more separation. He hopes that by adding a step in separation, he will be able to catch more passes thrown his way and that the offense can rely on him even more to make plays.

Head coach Shane Steichen has already been thinking of new ways to get Warren the football.

"I think you're always trying to evolve offensively and find ways to get him the football, because he is such a dynamic player when the ball is in his hand," Steichen admitted. "So, you go through that process in the spring and into training camp and like I said, yeah, find ways to get him the ball.”

With the connection between Warren and Daniel Jones growing stronger and Steichen wanting to get his tight end the football more, you can expect Warren to be option 1a or 1b in the Colts' passing attack this season. And with that kind of volume, it's easy to see why Warren has a good chance to be one of the top tight ends in the league by season's end.

Can Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree Be More Than Blockers?

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) catches a ball during the team’s veteran minicamp Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Warren steals the spotlight of Indy's tight end room, and for good reason, the rest of the group contains quality players who will undoubtedly play a role in the offense's success.

Veterans Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree have become very reliable blockers in Steichen's offense, helping to clear holes for Jonathan Taylor as he bursts through for chunk gains. While both players tested free agency in the offseason, the Colts elected to bring both of them back for their contributions in the run game.

However, both Alie-Cox and Ogletree can leave much to be desired in the passing game. The two combined for 17 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns a season ago. With only a combined 26 targets in 2025, opposing defenses did not have to worry about the tight end duo hurting them down the field.

The Colts absolutely need Alie-Cox and Ogletree to step up more in the passing game. Without the threat of them making plays through the air, the Colts' offense becomes very predictable when they are on the field.

No one is saying that either should be a focal point of Indy's passing attack. However, the threat that either can be used as a weapon downfield will open things up for the rest of the offense and keep defenses accountable.

Can Will Mallory Carve Out a Role?

Indianapolis Colts tight end Will Mallory (86) warms up Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The forgotten man of the Colts' tight end room is often Will Mallory. The former fifth-round pick started his NFL career in 2023 by hauling in 18 catches for 207 yards, making it seem like Indy found a vertical threat at tight end on Day 3.

But in the two years since, Mallory has only registered five catches for 45 yards. He has spent the majority of those two years as a healthy scratch, playing only two games last season. Now Mallory enters the final year of his rookie deal, desperate to find a role in the Colts' offense that will allow him to be active on Sundays.

Unfortunately, that seems like it will be an uphill battle yet again. Warren is clearly the featured tight end whom the Colts want to build much of their offense around. Alie-Cox and Ogletree are miles ahead of Mallory as blockers as well.

An easy way for Mallory to be active on game days is to find a role on special teams. If Mallory proves to be a valuable asset on special teams, the chances of being active and finding some playing time on offense will greatly increase.

However, with the tight end room already established at the top, it could be too little, too late for Mallory's chances with the Colts.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter