Colts' Keenan Allen's Arrest Generates Questions on Future

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple OWI charges, FOX 59 in Indianapolis reported.

The news shocked football fans across the country, as Allen's arrest came less than 12 hours after his Colts debut. Allen caught one pass for 24 yards against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Allen's arrest has also produced questions around his standing with the team and his future.

What Happened?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen speaks with media Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, ahead of the Colts’ joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to the FOX 59 report, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police executed a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Sunday morning when a car was found parked in a no-parking zone in the 100 block of South Meridian Street. Officers found Allen behind the wheel of the parked car, where he showed signs of impairment.

Allen was arrested and taken into custody after the stop had concluded. He was booked at the Marion County Adult Detention Center and preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent (ACE) of .08 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Allen was released from jail on Sunday afternoon. The Colts sent out the following statement regarding Allen: "We are aware of the incident involving Keenan Allen last night. We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Will Allen Be Suspended?

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reacts in the second half against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL has historically handed out two- or three-game suspensions to players who are found guilty of their first DUI offense as part of the league's substance abuse policy. This would be Allen's first offense, as the veteran wide receiver has no past legal issues.

However, the NFL also tends to let the legal process play out and conduct its own investigation before handing out any penalties. The timeline for a case like Allen's to be concluded can take months, or in some instances up to a year.

Allen signed a one-year deal with the Colts worth up to $8.32 million on August 19th, meaning the wide receiver is only tied to Indy through the 2026 season. Any punishment handed down by the league would likely come after the season, when Allen's contract with the Colts has expired.

Will the Colts Cut Allen?

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts are unlikely to cut Allen at this time, instead waiting for the legal process to play itself out. The team has a history of allowing legal proceedings to finalize before deciding on a player.

Tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested in December of 2023 and charged with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16. Both charges were dismissed with prejudice in March 2024, and Ogletree remains with the team to this day.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was signed to the team this offseason after pleading guilty to reckless driving and driving without a license. Taylor-Britt served a five-day jail sentence in January of this year.

Like those other instances, the Colts will do their due diligence on the Allen situation and make a decision once the case is finalized, which could come after the season as well. Allen officially made the Colts' 53-man roster to begin the 2026 season on Sunday.

Despite the distraction of his actions, Allen still figures to be a major part of the Colts' offense this season. Unfortunately, what was largely seen as a good move just a couple of weeks ago brings along unneeded embarrassment as the Colts prepare for the regular season.

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