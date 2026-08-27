Colts' Josh Downs Gets Candid on Injury, Expectations for Season

The biggest storyline of Indianapolis Colts training camp was the health of wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Pierce continues to rehab an ankle injury that required offseason surgery. While Pierce is close to returning to the practice field, the Colts cannot afford to lose another receiver with an injury less than three weeks before the start of the regular season.

So when Josh Downs couldn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday this week with a calf injury, it sent Colts fans into a panic. Luckily, it sounds like Downs will be just fine.

"Yeah, very minor," Downs revealed about the injury. "Just precautionary stuff."

It should be noted that the Colts do not usually allow injured players to speak with the media. Downs being available to the media on Wednesday indicates his calf injury is not very serious.

Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne works Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, with wide receiver Josh Downs (2) during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not only is that good news for Indy, but also for the fourth-year wide receiver coming off arguably the best training camp of his career. The Colts have made it clear that Downs will be used across the formation this season after spending the last three seasons primarily working out of the slot. The increased usage will obviously give Downs more opportunities to impact the game and become a more vital piece of the Colts' offense.

Downs feels that the increased role has already taken his game to a new level.

“In my opinion, I think it was," Downs admitted when asked if this was his best training camp. "Just more experience. Feel like moving around a little bit more in the offense, and then just a little bit more confidence. I feel like all those things put together, and then just felt like I was moving better in general.”

While Downs and tight end Tyler Warren were two of the Colts' best offensive players throughout training camp, Pierce's absence showed a glaring need for more help at wide receiver. The Colts went out and got more help in the form of six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen. Downs has already been picking the veteran's brain, trying to soak up as much knowledge as he can to improve his own game.

“Keenan's very smart, a savvy vet, great player," Downs said. "He did a lot of similar things with Shane (Steichen) when he was in San Diego. If you watch the tape ... he was running a lot of the same routes I did. So, just having that kind of knowledge to see what he was doing back then and then also asking him his opinion on routes now is pretty cool to see what he thinks."

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Allen and Downs have held similar roles in their respective offenses, many have wondered if there will be overlap with the two receivers. Both have had most of their production come from the slot running the same types of routes.

The Colts still plan to use Downs across the formation. The Colts' coaching staff believes Downs has earned the opportunity and will help create more mismatches in his extended role. That also applies when Downs and Allen are on the field together on the money downs.

"I wouldn't say like overlap, but I feel like we both work on third down, but it's a good thing," Downs explained. "I feel like teams can't bracket one or the other. They got to just respect both, which will give one-on-ones to everybody across the board. And you also got Tyler and you got Alec still, and then whoever else is in there. So, I feel like it only helps at the end of the day, and it'll be smooth.”

As Downs enters a contract year, training camp has shown that he could be in for a career year. With Pierce coming off the injury and Allen entering his age 34 season, the Colts' passing attack would certainly welcome that outcome.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter