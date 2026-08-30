Colts Initial 53-Man Roster Breakdown: Where Every Position Stands

The Indianapolis Colts have officially trimmed their roster to 53 players, giving us our first complete look at the group they will take into the 2026 regular season.

There is plenty to like at the top of this roster, but the preseason showed just how quickly things can fall off behind the starters. Indianapolis still has some shaping to do through the waiver wire, but for now, here is how every position group looks.

Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Anthony Richardson Sr. (5), Daniel Jones (17) and Riley Leonard (15) prepare for drills Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Roster: Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr.

No surprise here. Indianapolis stuck with the three-quarterback plan it discussed throughout camp after releasing veteran Easton Stick.

Richardson finished the preseason strong and looks like the favorite for QB2, while Leonard remains another young developmental option behind Jones.

Running Back

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens

Indianapolis kept three backs, with McGowan and Giddens earning the two spots behind Taylor.

Ulysses Bentley IV and Anderson Castle are out. McGowan looks like the clear No. 2, but a pass-catching running back could still make sense if the Colts like somebody who becomes available.

Wide Receiver

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) and teammates walk onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks

This was one of the most interesting decisions on the roster.

Pierce, Downs, Allen and Dulin were always the safest bets, while Treadwell and Burks ultimately grabbed the final two spots. Both generated plenty of momentum late in camp, with Indianapolis choosing them over veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the rest of a crowded group.

Tight End

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) on field against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

Indianapolis went lighter here than expected, keeping only three tight ends while placing Will Mallory on Injured Reserve with a designation to return.

Warren remains the centerpiece of the room, while Alie-Cox and Ogletree provide experienced options behind him.

Offensive Line

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) and center Tanor Bortolini (60) review plays on the sidelines during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Tanor Bortolini, Jalen Farmer, Matt Goncalves, Quenton Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta, Dalton Tucker, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Indianapolis kept nine offensive linemen on the initial 53, but Tenuta's spot is effectively temporary.

With veteran cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt suspended for Week 1, he does not count against the active 53-man roster during the suspension. That opened the door for Tenuta to make the initial roster, but Indianapolis will need to make a corresponding move once Taylor-Britt is eligible to return.

The Colts initially announced that Tenuta did not make the 53-man roster, but have since flipped his and Taylor-Britt's designations. This could very well mean that Tenuta is viewed as the last man out, but don't be surprised if general manager Chris Ballard elects to get rid of a different position given that Tenuta is the team's lone backup tackle on the initial roster.

The Colts also addressed their backup-center problem by acquiring Sedrick Van Pran-Granger from Buffalo on Sunday, though offensive line depth should still remain high on the waiver-wire priority list.

Defensive Line / Edge

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) tackles Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Micheal Clemons, Caden Curry, George Gumbs Jr., Arden Key, Laiatu Latu, Tim Smith, Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Indianapolis clearly valued defensive-line depth, carrying 11 players up front.

The top of this group remains one of the strengths of the roster with Buckner, Stewart, Latu and Key, while Tillery and Adebawore give the Colts experienced interior depth after the surprising release of Colby Wooden.

Linebacker

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake (58) celebrates a hit on the quarterback Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Roster: Austin Ajiake, CJ Allen, Bryce Boettcher, Jaylon Carlies, Tahj Chambers, Akeem Davis-Gaither

Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies headline a young linebacker room that looks much different than it did a year ago.

CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher both showed legitimate upside throughout camp, while Austin Ajiake and Tahj Chambers round out a group that will also be counted on heavily on special teams,

Cornerback

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward Sr., Justin Walley, Jaylon Jones, Johnathan Edwards



Suspended: Cam Taylor-Britt

Gardner, Ward and Walley give Indianapolis an extremely talented top three, but there is not much proven depth behind them. Taylor-Britt remains part of the team, but his one-game suspension created the temporary roster opening that allowed Luke Tenuta to make the initial 53.

With Taylor-Britt suspended for Week 1 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, cornerback should be one of the first positions Indianapolis checks on the waiver wire.

Safety

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) celebrates after an intercaption against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Cam Bynum, A.J. Haulcy, Jonathan Owens, Hunter Wohler

Bynum and Haulcy headline a four-man safety room, while Owens provides veteran special-teams value.

Wohler earning the final spot gives Indianapolis another young, versatile defensive back to continue developing.

Specialists

Indianapolis Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes (46) celebrates Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) 60 yard field goal kick on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Roster: Spencer Shrader, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes

Spencer Shrader officially won the kicking competition after the Colts moved on from Blake Grupe.

Shrader put an exclamation point on his preseason by drilling a 60-yard field goal against Detroit, while Sanchez and Rhodes were never really in danger.

The Colts have enough high-end talent to feel good about their starting lineup, but the initial 53 confirms what we saw throughout the preseason: the depth behind those starters still needs work.

Cornerback, offensive line and defensive tackle should remain at the top of Indianapolis' waiver-wire shopping list. The initial roster is set, but there is still plenty of shaping to do before Week 1.

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