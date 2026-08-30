Colts Initial 53-Man Roster Breakdown: Where Every Position Stands
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The Indianapolis Colts have officially trimmed their roster to 53 players, giving us our first complete look at the group they will take into the 2026 regular season.
There is plenty to like at the top of this roster, but the preseason showed just how quickly things can fall off behind the starters. Indianapolis still has some shaping to do through the waiver wire, but for now, here is how every position group looks.
Quarterback
Roster: Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr.
No surprise here. Indianapolis stuck with the three-quarterback plan it discussed throughout camp after releasing veteran Easton Stick.
Richardson finished the preseason strong and looks like the favorite for QB2, while Leonard remains another young developmental option behind Jones.
Running Back
Roster: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens
Indianapolis kept three backs, with McGowan and Giddens earning the two spots behind Taylor.
Ulysses Bentley IV and Anderson Castle are out. McGowan looks like the clear No. 2, but a pass-catching running back could still make sense if the Colts like somebody who becomes available.
Wide Receiver
Roster: Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks
This was one of the most interesting decisions on the roster.
Pierce, Downs, Allen and Dulin were always the safest bets, while Treadwell and Burks ultimately grabbed the final two spots. Both generated plenty of momentum late in camp, with Indianapolis choosing them over veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the rest of a crowded group.
Tight End
Roster: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
Indianapolis went lighter here than expected, keeping only three tight ends while placing Will Mallory on Injured Reserve with a designation to return.
Warren remains the centerpiece of the room, while Alie-Cox and Ogletree provide experienced options behind him.
Offensive Line
Roster: Tanor Bortolini, Jalen Farmer, Matt Goncalves, Quenton Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta, Dalton Tucker, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Indianapolis kept nine offensive linemen on the initial 53, but Tenuta's spot is effectively temporary.
With veteran cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt suspended for Week 1, he does not count against the active 53-man roster during the suspension. That opened the door for Tenuta to make the initial roster, but Indianapolis will need to make a corresponding move once Taylor-Britt is eligible to return.
The Colts initially announced that Tenuta did not make the 53-man roster, but have since flipped his and Taylor-Britt's designations. This could very well mean that Tenuta is viewed as the last man out, but don't be surprised if general manager Chris Ballard elects to get rid of a different position given that Tenuta is the team's lone backup tackle on the initial roster.
The Colts also addressed their backup-center problem by acquiring Sedrick Van Pran-Granger from Buffalo on Sunday, though offensive line depth should still remain high on the waiver-wire priority list.
Defensive Line / Edge
Roster: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Micheal Clemons, Caden Curry, George Gumbs Jr., Arden Key, Laiatu Latu, Tim Smith, Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Jaylahn Tuimoloau
Indianapolis clearly valued defensive-line depth, carrying 11 players up front.
The top of this group remains one of the strengths of the roster with Buckner, Stewart, Latu and Key, while Tillery and Adebawore give the Colts experienced interior depth after the surprising release of Colby Wooden.
Linebacker
Roster: Austin Ajiake, CJ Allen, Bryce Boettcher, Jaylon Carlies, Tahj Chambers, Akeem Davis-Gaither
Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies headline a young linebacker room that looks much different than it did a year ago.
CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher both showed legitimate upside throughout camp, while Austin Ajiake and Tahj Chambers round out a group that will also be counted on heavily on special teams,
Cornerback
Roster: Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward Sr., Justin Walley, Jaylon Jones, Johnathan Edwards
Suspended: Cam Taylor-Britt
Gardner, Ward and Walley give Indianapolis an extremely talented top three, but there is not much proven depth behind them. Taylor-Britt remains part of the team, but his one-game suspension created the temporary roster opening that allowed Luke Tenuta to make the initial 53.
With Taylor-Britt suspended for Week 1 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, cornerback should be one of the first positions Indianapolis checks on the waiver wire.
Safety
Roster: Cam Bynum, A.J. Haulcy, Jonathan Owens, Hunter Wohler
Bynum and Haulcy headline a four-man safety room, while Owens provides veteran special-teams value.
Wohler earning the final spot gives Indianapolis another young, versatile defensive back to continue developing.
Specialists
Roster: Spencer Shrader, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes
Spencer Shrader officially won the kicking competition after the Colts moved on from Blake Grupe.
Shrader put an exclamation point on his preseason by drilling a 60-yard field goal against Detroit, while Sanchez and Rhodes were never really in danger.
The Colts have enough high-end talent to feel good about their starting lineup, but the initial 53 confirms what we saw throughout the preseason: the depth behind those starters still needs work.
Cornerback, offensive line and defensive tackle should remain at the top of Indianapolis' waiver-wire shopping list. The initial roster is set, but there is still plenty of shaping to do before Week 1.
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Michael Greene is a graduate of Indiana University and the Scouting Academy. He's in his first year covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL, with a unique focus on fantasy football.Follow MGreeneNFL