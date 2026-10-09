The Indianapolis Colts' front office focused on injecting youth, speed, and experience via the draft into their roster for the 2026 season, and throughout four regular-season games so far, it looks like they've achieved that goal.

However, the Colts' eight rookies in question have hardly gotten an opportunity to show their worth. They've shown up when they've been called upon, but their number has only been called in spurts.

As a result of injuries to key starters, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, numerous Colts rookies have been granted a massive opportunity ahead of Indianapolis's Week 5 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Colts have historically struggled against the Steelers, and they haven't won in Pittsburgh since Peyton Manning was still leading the charge (2008), so this will be a tough environment for the rookies, but they'll take anything they can get as budding NFL contributors.

With that being said, let's break down the Colts' rookie defenders in question who are primed for an increased workload in Week 5.

Day 3 Defensive End Duo

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (52) rushes up the field Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, during Colts Camp practice at Gand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts infamously missed out on the Trey Hendrickson sweepstakes earlier this offseason, and this caused them to pivot their construction of their new-look pass rush by adding low-risk veterans and rookies as a result.

Veterans Arden Key and Micheal Clemons were brought in to replace the longtime rotational trio of Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis, but they're both out for the foreseeable future with injuries.

The Colts finished their defensive line room by drafting rookies George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but only the latter has seen any playing time through four weeks, and even then, Curry has mainly been a special teams contributor.

With Key and Clemons' injuries causing them to miss time, it'll be second-year defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau filling the void in the starting unit.

However, Curry and Gumbs Jr. both serve as the man up.

Veteran Carl Lawson was signed to the Colts' practice squad earlier this week, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo from their days together in Cincinnati.

Lawson may very well see a gameday elevation to the active roster, given that Anarumo tends to favor familiarity and proven experience, but don't count out the rookie duo in question from getting some more run.

Linebacker Tandem of Future

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has been rolling with veterans Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies as his starting linebacker tandem through four weeks, but injuries to both players have opened the door for rookies CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher.

Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) did not practice on Tuesday but was a full participant on Wednesday; therefore, it's likely we still see him suit up on Sunday, but his place in the defense remains to be seen.

Davis-Gaither has served as the defense's green dot since Week 2, but now could be a worthwhile opportunity to have CJ Allen take over the MIKE linebacker role that Anarumo, Steichen, and Ballard all envisioned he'd become, and slide Davis-Gaither over to WILL linebacker.

Jaylon Carlies (ribs) has missed both practices ahead of the Colts' Week 5 matchup against the Steelers, putting him at risk of missing the game altogether.

If Davis-Gaither plays and Carlies is out, Anarumo may look to start Bryce Boettcher alongside Davis-Gaither, as the spot Carlies plays - WILL linebacker - is the role that Boettcher was envisioned to play.

However, there's still a chance that Anarumo and Co. look to ramp up Allen's workload by starting him at the WILL linebacker spot.

We'll have to see what Friday's practice brings in terms of gameday availability, but it's trending toward at least one rookie linebacker getting some serious first-team run for the first time this season.