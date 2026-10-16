The Indianapolis Colts have released wide receiver Darius Slayton, the team announced, ending a bizarre month-long stint with the team.

We have released WR Darius Slayton. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 16, 2026

The Colts signed Slayton on Sept. 22 in an attempt to remedy their injury problems. The idea was that Slayton would reconnect with a former teammate Daniel Jones to help stabilize the passing game until the Colts returned to full strength.

Less than a month later, Slayton is out of Indianapolis without having appeared in any of the four games he was available for.

How We Got Here

Indianapolis caught the injury bug early in the season at wide receiver. Alec Pierce suffered an ankle injury in Week 2, Ashton Dulin has been navigating a hamstring injury and Keenan Allen has dealt with a few bumps and bruises, missing the game in London.

Pierce’s absence left a huge void in the Colts passing game, taking away their best field-stretching deep threat. He had established himself as one of the NFL's most productive downfield receivers, leading the league in yards per reception in both 2024 and 2025. With Pierce expected to miss several weeks and Dulin also dealing with an injury, the Colts needed another option capable of stretching the field.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Slayton offered a potential solution to both problems. The seven-year veteran averaged 15.0 yards per catch across his time with the New York Giants and already had an established connection with Daniel Jones, having played alongside the quarterback for six seasons. Indianapolis was betting that chemistry and Slayton's downfield ability could help keep the passing game afloat until Pierce returned.

The move made sense on paper, but the Colts never got to see whether Slayton could deliver. He was inactive for his first two games with Indianapolis while learning the offense, then appeared to be nearing his debut before a knee injury sidelined him against Pittsburgh last week.

Why Slayton Never Saw the Field

After signing with the Colts on a Tuesday, Slayton had a short week to get up to speed. Ultimately, he couldn’t learn the offense in time, leading to Indianapolis making him a healthy scratch in Week 3. Head coach Shane Steichen pointed to that adjustment period when explaining Slayton's initial absence, saying he needed to continue developing and growing within the offense.

It’s a similar story for the following week against Washington. Slayton wasn’t quite up to speed just yet, so he spent another week as a healthy inactive, though questions began to arise. Slayton was expected to play a valuable role, but hadn’t yet touched the field.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) runs with the ball, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Things were trending in the right direction for Slayton to make his Colts debut in Pittsburgh. But in Indy’s final practice before the game, Slayton picked up a knee injury and was ruled out. He returned to full practice Wednesday, putting him back in contention to play, but the Colts released him just two days later.

What’s Next for the Colts?

Slayton's departure leaves Indianapolis right back where it started four weeks ago, without a field-stretching vertical threat. Strangely, Slayton never made it onto the field despite the team's need, and Indianapolis has opted to move on rather than continue waiting for him to be ready.

One player who could benefit from the decision is rookie Deion Burks. The seventh-round pick has seen limited opportunities through the first five games of his career, but with Slayton no longer in the picture, Burks could have a chance to earn a larger role.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks (80) reaches for a pass Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts are also waiting for Alec Pierce to return from injured reserve, which could eventually provide the downfield threat they hoped Slayton would supply. Pierce is eligible to return for Indianapolis' Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 25, and the release of Slayton indicates Pierce could be progressing rapidly towards an earlier return than expected.

Until Pierce is healthy enough to play, Indianapolis will need its other receivers to find ways to fill the void. The Colts explored a potential trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. before missing out on the former Arizona Cardinals receiver, leaving the team to consider other options as the trade deadline approaches. Several potential trade targets could help address that need, but Slayton's departure leaves Indianapolis still searching for a solution.