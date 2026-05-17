Colts Receive Clarity on Early Road Opponent's QB Situation

The Indianapolis Colts received a major update on the status of their Week 5 opponent's starting quarterback situation on Saturday evening.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke the news late in the evening that the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, keeping the four-time MVP in Pittsburgh for another season.

This is by no means shocking, as speculation throughout the offseason thus far suggested that Rodgers was going to remain a Steeler no matter what. It was a near-forgone conclusion that Rodgers would be back, especially with Mike McCarthy now in the fold as the Steelers' next head coach after Mike Tomlin's 19 consecutive seasons leading the team.

Entering his 22nd season in the NFL, Rodgers now reunites with the head coach with whom he won his lone Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers had a strong campaign in his first year with the Steelers, leading them to the playoffs with 3,322 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Pittsburgh went 10-6 in its 16 starts before getting embarrassed by the Houston Texans 30-6 in its Wild Card matchup.

The Steelers are set to host the Colts in Week 5 of the 2026 season, a trip that Indianapolis historically struggles with, as they haven't won in Pittsburgh since the 2008-09 season.

This trip is a regular-season rematch from last year, one that resulted in Pittsburgh coming out on top 27-20. Rodgers was a steady hand for the Steelers' offense against Indianapolis last season, going 25-35 with 203 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, and three sacks during the win.

Now, as a 43-year-old veteran, Rodgers is set to run it back in Pittsburgh, this time alongside an old friend with whom he saw great success. Furthermore, one of the Colts' longtime key contributors from this decade is now at Rodgers' disposal in the passing game.

Former Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Steelers earlier this offseason as Indianapolis had to decide between him and Alec Pierce for the future. Pittman Jr. had 9 receptions for 115 receiving yards in the game against Pittsburgh last season, giving an up-to-date, in-depth look at what type of weapon Rodgers is adding.

So while this Colts reunion, or revenge game, depending on how you look at it, will be full of familiarity, Indianapolis must use its deep understanding of Michael Pittman Jr.'s game to find an edge anyway they can. Just because he's becoming older by the matchup, Aaron Rodgers has always fared well against the Colts, even as of late.

In six games against the Indianapolis Colts, Aaron Rodgers is 141-205 (68.8%) for 1,416 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and has been sacked 15 times.

Although the 2026 regular season is months away, the Indianapolis Colts' preparation for their opponents is still vitally important, and now they have more clarity on their early-season slate of away games after Rodgers' signing with Pittsburgh.

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