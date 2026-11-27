The Indianapolis Colts are looking for answers offensively as they enter the final stretch of the season. Anthony Richardson's return to the starting lineup could provide a significant boost, particularly when it comes to how he pairs with Jonathan Taylor.

The two have shared the backfield before, but Richardson's extended absence has kept Indianapolis from fully utilizing their combined skill sets. With the quarterback preparing to make his first start in nearly two years, the Colts have an opportunity to reestablish an offensive identity built around their two dynamic rushing threats.

Richardson's athleticism presents a different challenge for opposing defenses than most quarterbacks. His ability to make plays with his legs forces defenders to account for another potential ball carrier, something that could create additional opportunities for Taylor. Meanwhile, Taylor's explosiveness gives Richardson another dangerous weapon to work with in the backfield.

"I think it could help for sure," head coach Shane Steichen said of pairing the two. "Obviously, they're two threats to run the football. And so, obviously we'll put a game plan together that suits both their skillsets as we work through the preparation this week."

Making Defenses Pick Their Poison

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) practices before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor understands the potential advantages of having Richardson back under center. Defenses already have their hands full trying to contain one of the NFL's most dangerous running backs. Adding Richardson's rushing ability to the equation creates another responsibility that opponents must account for.

"I think it's just about making the defense kind of pick their poison," Taylor said. "They have to account for everyone and hopefully we're able to get it going."

Richardson shared a similar perspective, explaining how his presence forces defenses to remain honest and not key in on either run or pass defense.

"I think it opens up a lot of different things because the defense has to play pretty much the whole field now," Richardson said. "They have to cover JT, cover the wideouts, and count on me running the ball."

One of the biggest challenges for opposing defenses will be accounting for Richardson outside the pocket. His combination of size and speed makes him particularly dangerous when he gets into open space, forcing defenders to respect the possibility of a quarterback run.

Taylor specifically pointed to the importance of protecting the edges when facing a quarterback with Richardson's abilities.

"With a quarterback like that, we've seen it over the course of this season with a few other quarterbacks, is you got to protect those edges," Taylor said. "It can get dangerous, especially with a guy with Anthony's talent."

That added responsibility could create extra opportunities for Taylor, particularly if defenses become hesitant to commit fully towards stopping the run. However, Taylor acknowledged that the running backs will still need to do their part to make the most of those chances.

Reestablishing the Explosive Offense

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The potential impact of Richardson's return extends beyond the running game. Indianapolis has struggled to consistently generate explosive plays during its recent offensive downturn, something the combination of Richardson and Taylor could help address.

Taylor believes having both players available gives the Colts another opportunity to create explosive plays and force defenses into difficult situations.

"Hopefully we're able to jumpstart some more of those explosives – the ones that you guys like, the long ones," Taylor said.

Richardson's ability to extend plays, escape pressure and push the football downfield provides an element of unpredictability to the Colts' offense. Defenses must respect his huge arm as well as his dynamic rushing ability, creating opportunities for Indianapolis to attack in numerous different ways.

That versatility could be particularly important for Taylor, who remains the centerpiece of the Colts' ground game. Rather than asking him to shoulder the entire rushing workload, Richardson gives Steichen another way to put pressure on opposing defenses.

Of course, the pairing alone won't solve all of Indianapolis' offensive problems. The Colts still need improved execution and consistency across the board, particularly when it comes to establishing the running game.

Still, Richardson's return gives Steichen an opportunity to get back to an offensive formula that makes the most of his personnel. With two legitimate rushing threats in the backfield, Indianapolis has the potential to make opposing defenses pick their poison once again.