The Indianapolis Colts are turning back to Anthony Richardson Sr. at quarterback, giving him his first start since 2024. Nearly two years after his last start, the former fourth overall pick has an opportunity to prove he's developed into the player the Colts had envisioned he'd become.

Richardson has thrown just six passes over the last two seasons. His return comes at an important time for a Colts team that has lost five of its last six games and desperately needs a spark offensively.

There are plenty of questions surrounding what Richardson will look like in his first meaningful action in nearly two years. However, his combination of arm strength and athleticism gives Indianapolis a different dimension that hasn't been available for much of the season.

What to Expect From Anthony Richardson's Return

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws the ball against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question surrounding Richardson is how quickly he can get comfortable again. While he has remained with the organization and continued developing behind the scenes, there's a considerable difference between preparing as a backup and operating an NFL offense on Sundays.

Richardson's accuracy and decision-making have been inconsistent throughout his career. In 2024, he completed just 47.7% of his passes while throwing eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Those issues won't necessarily disappear because he's had additional time to develop, and the extended layoff makes it difficult to expect a polished performance right away.

However, Richardson has indicated that his understanding of the offense has improved. He's specifically pointed to the importance of taking the easier completions, improving his footwork and staying on schedule rather than constantly looking for the explosive play, which is particularly relevant given he'll be working in an offense that is currently missing a consistent threat down the field. Simply making the routine throws and protecting the football would represent a positive step.

Where Richardson can immediately make a difference is with his legs. His rushing ability gives Indianapolis a weapon that opposing defenses have to account for on every snap. With Jonathan Taylor already established as one of the league's most dangerous running backs, the combination could create some difficult decisions for New York's defense.

In their last start alongside one another, Richardson rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown while Taylor exploded for 218 yards and three touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans. Richardson's ability to threaten defenses as a runner helped create opportunities for Taylor, who took advantage of them throughout the afternoon.

That same dynamic could be particularly important against the Giants. Indianapolis has struggled to consistently generate offense this season, and Richardson's presence could help create more explosive plays in the running game. Defenses won't be able to focus exclusively on Taylor when Richardson is capable of keeping the football himself.

Shane Steichen will have an important role in making sure Richardson isn't asked to do too much. Expect Indianapolis to incorporate some designed quarterback runs, play-action opportunities and easy throws early to help him establish a rhythm. The Colts should also look to get Taylor involved early rather than putting the entire offense on Richardson's shoulders.

Ultimately, a successful return doesn't necessarily require a spectacular statistical performance. If Richardson can give the Colts a more dynamic rushing attack, make enough plays through the air and limit costly mistakes, Indianapolis should see an improved version of their offense.

Predicting Anthony Richardson's Statistical Performance

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) hands off to running back DJ Giddens (21) during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's difficult to know exactly what to expect from Richardson after such an extended absence. There will likely be some errors, particularly as he gets reacclimated to the speed of the game and works through his progressions.

Still, Richardson's athleticism should give Indianapolis some opportunities to create explosive plays. I expect the Colts to lean on Taylor and the running game while allowing Richardson to use his legs to keep New York's defense off balance.

My prediction: 15-of-27 (55.5%) for 185 passing yards, one passing TD, one INT, eight carries, 45 rushing yards and one rushing TD.

Understanding how Richardson has played in the past, I'd expect an outing that's far from perfect, but one where he contributes both through the air and on the ground. It might not be a particularly efficient afternoon passing the football, but Richardson's ability to create plays with his legs should help make up for some of the expected rust. If he can produce that type of performance while taking care of the football, the Colts would have plenty of reason to feel encouraged about what he could bring to the offense moving forward, result of the game aside.