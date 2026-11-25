Good morning. I’m Gregory Lee, filling in for Dan Gartland. I am certainly looking forward to cooking tonight with the Packers-Rams battle on in the background and getting more football on Thursday. This newsletter will go dark for the next couple of days. We will return on Monday. In the meantime, let’s get the gumbo ready.

In today’s SI:AM:

🦃 Fixing Thanksgiving schedule

🐻 Cubs youth movement

🏉 Breer’s takeaways

An unceremonious demotion

Wow!

Just wow!

When I woke up in the middle of the night, a news alert read: The Steelers are benching future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers announced late Tuesday night on X that Rodgers will also be inactive for the matchup. Mason Rudolph will start against the Denver Broncos on Friday. Rodgers, who will turn 43 next week, may have played the last snap of his 22-year career, as he announced before the season that it would be his last.



Pittsburgh (6–4) is in the thick of the AFC North race, trailing the Bengals by one game. However, the Steelers are on a two-game losing streak as the offense has stalled under Rodgers. In those two games, the four-time league MVP completed 45 of 73 passes (61.6%) for 370 yards, threw three touchdowns and took eight sacks.

Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, who was also Rodgers’s longtime coach with the Packers, supported his QB after the team’s 19–16 loss to the Eagles.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” McCarthy said Monday when asked about a potential change.

It appeared Rodgers would start, as he took his normal reps in practice this week—until the franchise announced its decision in the middle of the night. ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported the benching was a coaches' decision and was as much about Rudolph hopefully sparking the Steelers' offense as it was about Rodgers's struggles.

Rudolph, a 2018 third-round pick by the Steelers, is no stranger to this sort of situation. In 2023, Rudolph went 3–0 in the final three regular-season games after taking over for Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as the team searched for—and found—a spark. With the Browns looming as a potential threat and the Ravens trying to stay above water until Lamar Jackson potentially returns, Pittsburgh hopes that a similar performance from Rudolph can get the team back to the top of a competitive division.

As for Rodgers, the countdown is on for his response on Pat McAfee’s show. It will be something.

The best of Sports Illustrated

The top five…

… things I saw last night:

5. It is Bayou Classic week in New Orleans. Good to see New Orleans natives Marshall Faulk and Mickey Joseph getting us ready for the Grambling vs. Southern showdown.

4. VCU for the win !

3. Shedeur Sanders making sure everyone has a great holiday .

2. Tessa Johnson’s night as No. 1 South Carolina handed No. 7 UConn its third loss of the season.

1. Please don’t hurt ’em, Paul George!

📺 What we’re watching today …

NFL

Packers at Rams, 8 p.m. ET, Netflix

While you are preparing your Thanksgiving meal, turn on a game featuring the latest Matt LaFleur–Sean McVay clash and the expected season debut of Micah Parsons.



NBA

Heat at 76ers, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Timberwolves at Thunder, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Spurs at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN



Men’s college basketball

No. 2 Virginia vs. Marquette in the Bahamas, Noon, ESPN

Ole Miss vs. No. 8 Arizona in Hawai‘i, 2:30 ET, ESPN

NHL

Hurricanes at Lightning, 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT



