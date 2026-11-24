The Indianapolis Colts have reached a point in their season where the focus is beginning to shift toward the future. While focusing on a push for a playoff spot isn't on the cards, there's still plenty that the Colts need to find out about their current squad before their rebuild officially gets rolling in the offseason.

Here are four burning questions for Indianapolis down the stretch.

1. Can Anthony Richardson Get the Colts' Offense Back on Track?

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws the ball against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts are turning back to Anthony Richardson after finally ending the failed Daniel Jones experiment. Following Jones' struggles throughout the second half of the season, Indianapolis released its starting quarterback and handed the keys to Richardson, who will get another opportunity to establish himself as the franchise's long-term answer.

It is a significant opportunity for Richardson, who has not started a game since 2024. The former fourth-overall pick has experienced plenty of adversity throughout his NFL career, including bizarre injuries, inconsistent performances and losing his starting job multiple times. Now, he has an opportunity to change the narrative surrounding his future.

There are legitimate reasons to be skeptical. Richardson has completed just 50.6% of his career passes and has struggled to consistently demonstrate the accuracy and decision-making required to succeed as an NFL quarterback. However, his physical tools and rushing ability are undeniable, and give the Colts a dimension that has been largely missing from their offense.

The remaining schedule provides Richardson with an opportunity to show what he can do with an extended run as the starter. Can he improve his accuracy, protect the football and give the offense some much-needed life?

More importantly, can Richardson convince the Colts---or maybe another franchise---that he deserves another opportunity in 2027?

2. Can Jonathan Taylor Find His Form Again?

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For much of the first half of the season, Jonathan Taylor was arguably the most important player on the Colts' roster. His production helped carry Indianapolis through its early-season success, establishing the running game as the foundation of an offense that was among the league's most productive.

That has changed considerably over the past several weeks.

Taylor has struggled to find consistent running room, failing to record 50 yards or more in three of his last four outings.

The recent struggles have been especially noticeable given how productive Taylor has been throughout his career. That said, trades, injuries and offensive line reshuffling has made it tougher on Taylor to be the bell-cow back he's been since joining the Colts in 2020.

With Indianapolis now turning to Richardson at quarterback, there is an opportunity for the running game to benefit from the additional threat of a mobile quarterback. Plus, rookie Seth McGowan's hamstring injury likely means in increase in snaps for Taylor.

He remains one of the best running backs in football, and the Colts need Taylor to look like it again. A strong finish would provide some encouragement heading into the offseason and give Indianapolis a much-needed offensive foundation.

Can Taylor rediscover the explosiveness that made him so dangerous earlier this year?

3. Can Laiatu Latu Step Up?

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) reacts after the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts have invested significant resources into improving their defense, but the results have been inconsistent throughout the 2026 campaign. One player who needs to become a more consistent difference-maker down the stretch is defensive end Laiatu Latu.

After recording 8.5 sacks during his second NFL season, expectations were understandably high for Latu entering his third year. He appeared to be developing into the type of disruptive pass rusher Indianapolis envisioned when it selected him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

But that production has not carried over into this season.

Latu has recorded just three sacks through 10 appearances, a noticeable drop from his 2025 production. While sack totals do not tell the entire story, Indianapolis needs more consistent disruption from one of its most important defensive building blocks, especially a player they invested a top-15 draft pick in.

The Colts have struggled to generate pressure consistently, and Latu is one of the players who needs to take on more responsibility in that department. His ability to win one-on-one matchups, collapse the pocket and create opportunities for the rest of the defensive front will be particularly important as Indianapolis evaluates its personnel heading into next season.

There is still plenty of time for Latu to finish the year on a positive note. He has already demonstrated that he can be a disruptive pass rusher at this level, but the Colts need to see that disruption translate to production.

4. Can Shane Steichen Save Himself?

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on from the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps no individual has more riding on the remainder of the season than Shane Steichen.

Indianapolis already made a significant organizational change when it fired general manager Chris Ballard in October. Steichen survived that decision, but his own job security remains a major question as the Colts continue to spiral toward another disappointing finish.

The head coach entered the 2026 campaign with considerable expectations after Indianapolis started last season 7-1 before completely collapsing down the stretch. Instead of building on that promising start, the Colts have experienced another season of inconsistency, and their recent performances have raised serious questions around his future with the team.

The offensive struggles have been particularly concerning. Indianapolis has scored just 10 points in its last two games combined. Steichen is the team's offensive play caller, and he has acknowledged his responsibility for the unit's shortcomings.

Of course, there are legitimate circumstances working against him. The Colts have dealt with significant injuries, traded away their best offensive assets and recently made a quarterback change. Evaluating Steichen's performance requires acknowledging the personnel challenges he has faced.

Still, the results have not been close to good enough. Indianapolis is 3-8, has lost seven of its last eight games and, trade deadline fire sale aside, has not delivered on the promise of being a playoff contender again.

The remaining games could provide Steichen with an opportunity to prove that he can still lead this organization in the right direction. If he can scrape together a couple wins despite an underwhelming and inexperienced roster, he could prove to be worthy of at least one more year. However, with a new general manager expected to eventually take over the roster-building process, there is no guarantee that Steichen will be part of the next chapter.