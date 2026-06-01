The Indianapolis Colts added three players to the mix, the team announced on Monday.

The Colts signed undrafted free agents center Josh Kreutz and cornerback Jai'Onte McMillan, as well as veteran free agent quarterback Easton Stick.

This news pales in comparison to the blockbuster trade that dropped at the same time and sent superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for defensive end Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick, but it's still important for the Colts.

In a corresponding move, the Colts waived guard LaDarius Henderson, cornerback Wyett Ekeler, and quarterback Seth Henigan.

Henderson was a 2024 seventh-round draft selection (249th overall) by the Houston Texans, while both Ekeler and Henigan were 2025 undrafted free agents. All three have been practice-squad mainstays throughout their short careers thus far.

As far as their trio of newcomers goes, the Colts have elected for experience and familiarity at quarterback. In contrast, they've gotten a bit younger with their player swaps on the interior offensive line and at defensive back, making the switch from a guard and a safety/linebacker hybrid playing out of position to a center and cornerback.

Easton Stick

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick (12) practices before the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The veteran quarterback was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. This was Shane Steichen's last season in a quarterbacks coach role, as well as his first in an offensive coordinator role when he became the interim coordinator midway through the 2019 regular season.

Steichen would become the Chargers' full-time offensive coordinator the following year before becoming the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator for the next two seasons.

Although Easton Stick only played one regular-season snap for the Chargers under Steichen, the Chargers drafting Stick in the fifth round suggests he liked what Stick brought to the table. Steichen's well-respected voice as the Chargers' longtime quarterbacks coach (2016-2020) resulted in Stick landing in Los Angeles, and now, years later, the two are reuniting amid OTAs with Steichen running the entire operation in Indianapolis.

Josh Kreutz

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Josh Kreutz (64) before the start of a game with the Minnesota Golden gophers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The new Colts center is an undrafted free agent of the 2026 NFL Draft class who spent all five of his college seasons with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Josh Kreutz is the son of former longtime Chicago Bears center and six-time Pro Bowler Olin Kreutz, who is now a football strength trainer. Colts guard Matt Goncalves recently revealed that he's been training with Olin Kreutz throughout the offseason and has gained 10 pounds of lean body mass as a result.

Kreutz (6'2", 280 lbs) brings more center help to the mix and is set to compete with veteran Jimmy Morrissey and fellow 2026 UDFA Geno VanDeMark for the backup role behind Tanor Bortolini.

Jai'Onte McMillan

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jai'Onte' McMillan (24) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Kenari Wilcher (7) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

McMillan is the second of two 2026 undrafted free agents the Colts signed on Monday, a cornerback by way of Minnesota and TCU. He totaled 56 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and four passes broken up in 55 games played across his six-year college career.

McMillan is more of a cornerback whereas Wyett Ekeler was more of a safety, but his biggest ringing endorsement likely came from second-year cornerback Justin Walley, who shared the defensive backfield with McMillan during their lone season together at Minnesota in 2024.

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