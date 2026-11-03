Colts Rookie Report: Evaluating Indianapolis' 2026 Draft Class Through Eight Games

The Colts' rookie class has experienced its fair share of growing pains through the first half of the season, with some players getting opportunities earlier than expected and others still working to carve out a role. With Indianapolis now seemingly shifting its focus toward the future, the remaining weeks could provide a valuable opportunity to evaluate what it has in its young talent.

Here's a look at how the Colts' rookies have fared through the first eight games of the 2026 season.

CJ Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) sheds Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) in the first quarter during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It hasn’t been the prettiest start to life in the NFL for CJ Allen, but things are starting to turn a corner. After the second-round pick navigated multiple injuries which limited him during preseason and the early portion of the schedule, he finally made his long-awaited first start for the Colts against the Jaguars, and didn’t disappoint.

Despite the defense laying an egg as a whole, Allen was one of the long bright spots in Jacksonville, leading the team in tackles (10) while adding a tackle for loss and grabbing his first career sack. He flashed signs of the quickness and football intelligence that the Colts saw in him coming out of Georgia, and while he didn’t have a perfect day, there’s plenty to build on moving forward.

I’d anticipate Allen remaining the second starter alongside playcaller Akeem Davis-Gaither at linebacker for the remainder of the season.

AJ Haulcy

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) reacts against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts’ rookie safety hasn’t quite had the impact Indianapolis envisioned. AJ Haulcy has been Indianapolis’ starting strong safety alongside Cam Bynum for all eight games, but hasn’t given the Colts much in return.

The 22-year-old out of LSU has recorded just 22 tackles and two passes defended. His 39.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 97th among 98 qualified safeties.

There’s still plenty of time for Haulcy to find his footing, but the first half of the season has left something to be desired.

Jalen Farmer

Indianapolis Colts guard Jalen Farmer (62) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen after an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 42-7. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen Farmer saw his first NFL action in Week 8, filling in the left guard position vacated by Quenton Nelson, who the Colts traded to the Seahawks.

The entire offensive line looked out of sorts without the All-Pro lined up with them, which was to be expected. Farmer didn’t have the cleanest game himself, but did flash some of the power Indianapolis saw in him prior to drafting him in last year’s fourth round.

If Farmer can continue to get better and use the experience of this season to grow, while there’s no fully replacing Nelson, Farmer can step in and be a reliable piece up front.

Bryce Boettcher

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Boettcher saw some early-season action amidst some injuries to the linebacker group, with minimal impact.

Boettcher has logged 25 tackles through six games, with only eight of those being solo. Still, having been thrown into the fire earlier than anticipated, Boettcher hasn’t been a liability. He’s missed the last two games due to injury, helping pave the way for Allen to take starting reps.

I’d anticipate once healthy again, Boettcher will feature as a regular rotation piece in the Colts’ defense as they continue to gauge their options moving into the future.

George Gumbs Jr.

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (52) rushes up the field Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, during Colts Camp practice at Gand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the Colts drafted George Gumbs Jr., they knew he was still a work in progress. So far, that assessment holds true.

Gumbs has been forced into four games this season because of injuries, but has had little impact. His development remains ongoing and while he’s clearly not ready to step into a larger role, Indianapolis does have a high-upside player who they can continue to mold during their rebuild.

Caden Curry

Aug 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Caden Curry (55) pressures Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand (18) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Gumbs, Caden Curry hasn’t been anything close to a game-wrecker this season. While he continues to work towards recording his first career sack, the stat sheet doesn’t do justice to Curry’s play.

When you turn on the tape, Curry is flying around, showing tremendous effort and tenacity despite not seeing the results. His best game of the season came in Indianapolis’ lopsided loss to the Jaguars, logging seven tackles and a fumble recovery, receiving praise from head coach Shane Steichen after the game, who said Curry “played his balls off.”

The sample size is small, and Curry’s snaps may be reduced when the Colts activate Arden Key off injured reserve, but it’s becoming more and more clear that Curry has the makeup to have success with the Colts.

If he can come through with some more tangible results the rest of this season and into the years to come, Indianapolis may have gotten a steal in Curry.

Seth McGowan

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seth McGowan has arguably been the most active member of the Colts’ draft class given his role as a backup to Jonathan Taylor. Across eight games so far, McGowan has logged 163 yards on 37 attempts (4.4 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns, but his role has steadily increased over the last few weeks.

Assuming the trade rumors surrounding Taylor come to fruition, McGowan could be in line to be the lead back the remainder of the season. Definitely a nice late-round find.

Deion Burks

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks (80) catches the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Burks initially started out as a special teamer for the Colts, but has seen his snap share grow over the last few weeks as the Colts deal with injuries at wide receiver. The ball hasn’t been put in his hands too much, only eight touches for 81 scrimmage yards, but Burks has capitalized on some of those chances as three of those touches have gone for a first down.

If Josh Downs’ trade request is honored before the Nov. 10 deadline, Burks may step into a more regular offensive role as a slot receiver. But for now, he remains mostly a fun depth piece who potentially has a chance to play more over the next few seasons.