Colts’ Rebuild Creates Defining Opportunity for Young Trio

The Indianapolis Colts have begun shifting their focus toward the future.

The trades of Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner mark a significant change in direction for the franchise. While the departure of two longtime leaders leaves big shoes to fill, it also creates opportunities for younger players to establish themselves.

With larger roles now available, a handful of young Colts have a chance to earn their place in the organization's long-term plans.

Jalen Farmer

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) celebrates a succesful field goal with guard Jalen Farmer (62) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts will get their first taste of life without Quenton Nelson on Sunday, with rookie Jalen Farmer expected to step into the starting lineup at left guard.

The fourth-round pick has spent his rookie season learning behind one of the NFL's best offensive linemen, but Nelson's departure suddenly gives him an opportunity to establish that he's starting material.

Farmer has played just three offensive snaps this season, making Sunday's assignment a significant jump in responsibility. He also spent his college career at right guard, meaning the transition to the left side could come with some growing pains. However, Indianapolis has been preparing him for that possibility throughout the season, and offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has expressed confidence in his ability to make the adjustment, even though Nelson is truly one-of-one.

"You don't replace Quenton. It's not about that. This is an opportunity for (Farmer) to begin his journey, and those are two independent journeys."

Farmer won't come close to replicating Nelson's impact this early in his career. But if the rookie can hold his own against NFL competition, develop consistency and demonstrate the potential to become a long-term starter, the Colts will have solved one key problem ahead of their rebuild.

Adetomiwa Adebawore

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) brings down Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trading DeForest Buckner creates an opportunity for Adetomiwa Adebawore to take another significant step in his development. The fourth-year defensive tackle is in the midst of a breakout season, already tying his career high for sacks in a season (4) through seven weeks in a rotational role.

With Buckner now gone, Adebawore is the next man up. He'll have to take on a larger share of the responsibility, seeing an increase in snaps and more attention from opposing offensive lines. The Colts need to find out if they envision Adebawore in their future plans.

There's also a financial component to consider. Adebawore is playing out the final year of his rookie contract, giving him an opportunity to strengthen his case for a long-term deal. Whether that comes in Indianapolis or elsewhere remains to be seen, but the remainder of the season will go a long way toward determining his value.

If Adebawore continues developing into a reliable three-down defensive tackle, the Colts may have found an important piece of their next defensive core.

CJ Allen

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts invested a second-round pick in CJ Allen with the expectation that he would eventually become a leader of their defense. The rookie linebacker has had a rocky start to his NFL career, battling injuries throughout training camp and the regular season while struggling to find consistent playing time.

Allen was expected to make his first career start against Minnesota last week before suffering an ankle injury in practice. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo confirmed this week that Allen was in line to start, making his anticipated return against Jacksonville another opportunity to establish himself.

In what remains of this season, the Colts needs to identify its long-term answers at linebacker. Allen was drafted to fill that role, and the coaching staff has continued to express confidence in his development.

As long as Allen can stay healthy, the starting MIKE spot for years to come is his to lose.