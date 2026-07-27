Colts' Young Core Shown Absolutely No Love

NFL teams must have a steady veteran presence to have the best chance at success, but it's equally important to possess a collection of young talent to even out the capabilities of a roster.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they have plenty of names that will be leaned upon to achieve success this year and avoid, yet again, falling below expectations.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN ranked all 32 NFL teams by their talent of 25-and-under, and he didn't give the Colts much grace, placing them almost last at 26th-overall.

While some of the players Schatz mentions that will be key aren't necessarily stars, it feels like the Colts got a bit underthought of when compiling these rankings.

Schatz mentions Tyler Warren, Tanor Bortolini, Jalen Travis, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Justin Walley, Hunter Wohler, A.J. Haulcy, and CJ Allen.

I'll briefly detail each one of these players and what they could bring to the table as featured pieces to Shane Steichen and Lou Anarumo's gameplans.

Let's get into it.

Tyler Warren | Tight End

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (11) and safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren burst onto the scene for the Colts as a rookie and is already one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Last year, he broke Indy's franchise record for catches by a rookie with 76 and paired that with 817 receiving yards and five total scores.

Warren will be vital to Indy's offensive success, especially with Michael Pittman Jr. no longer on the team after being the featured receiver in Indianapolis for the last six years.

Given how well he played and how much Steichen unleashes him, it's hard to imagine Warren won't earn another Pro Bowl and put together an even more impressive season.

Tanor Bortolini | Center

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanor Bortolini doesn't have a household name, but he was quietly one of the best centers in the NFL last season.

The Wisconsin product was wildly efficient, and while there's room for improvement in pass-pro, offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. couldn't be happier with how quickly Bortolini has turned into a true starter.

Bortolini boasted Pro Football Focus grades of 82.6 overall and 88.2 run-blocking, both of which were third among 40 centers.

The sky is the limit for Bortolini, and even though he's entering only his third NFL year after one season of being the full-time starter, he's already on the trajectory to become an A-list lineman with Pro Bowl vibes.

Jalen Travis | Tackle

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (67) and offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) pratice during the team’s minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen Travis was the 127th-overall pick in round 4 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which means he wasn't necessarily expected to produce in his debut season.

However, long-time Colts tackle Braden Smith sustained a concussion and neck injury that sidelined him for four games. Insert Travis; the mountainous tackle made the most of his opportunity to play.

Despite Indianapolis finishing the season against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans, Travis was excellent under the circumstances.

Now, Indianapolis has given Travis the starting role. While he didn't have the largest sample size last year, considering the level of competition, it's safe to say he showed enough to make the Colts comfortable.

Anthony Richardson Sr. | Quarterback

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws a pass during a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a tale that is stale, but the former fourth-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson Sr., has been one of the biggest busts in recent memory.

He wasn't ready for the limelight, and it showed during his two seasons as the starter. It wasn't just his brutal on-field play that left a lot to be desired; he also missed 19 games due to injury during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Now, Daniel Jones is the franchise quarterback, and Richardson is still looking for a trade suitor after requesting it in February of this year.

Richardson is currently battling Riley Leonard for the backup role. He still has all of the tools to succeed, but so far, it hasn't been enough to translate into anything more than a backup, maybe even a third-stringer.

Riley Leonard | Quarterback

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) passes against the Houston Texans in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis used their 189th-overall pick to select Notre Dame QB Leonard and keep him in the state. Initially, Leonard was seen as a QB3 behind Jones and Richardson.

However, Richardson sustained a broken orbital bone that placed him on Injured Reserve. This opened the door for Leonard to be the backup to Jones.

Jones' Achilles tear allowed Leonard to finish Week 14 against the Jaguars. While the Colts still lost, there was a glimpse of what Leonard could do.

After Philip Rivers played three games and couldn't keep Indy in playoff contention, Leonard faced the Texans in Week 18 and fought tooth and nail, showing that he can execute Steichen's offense efficiently.

Now, Leonard and Richardson are competing to back up Jones, but my gut tells me that Leonard would have the edge in this battle. He operated the offense better than Richardson and nearly defeated the nastiest defense in the NFL on the road.

Jaylahn Tuimoloau | Defensive End

Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) reaches for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts likely wanted to get Jaylahn Tuimoloau into the defensive edge rotation more last year after selecting him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, he barely saw the field, which brought some concern to the table. He finished his debut campaign with 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, and six quarterback hits.

Tuimoloau now has a golden opportunity to shine since Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam are gone. The Colts signed Arden Key and Micheal Clemons, but Tuimoloau's potential is above either veteran.

If Tuimoloau wants to get starter reps, now is the best time to do so. His performance will be underrated, but if he can step up to the occasion, then it will give Indy an interesting edge rushing duo that includes Laiatu Latu.

Justin Walley | Cornerback

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) stands on the field Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during NFL Colts mandatory mini camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Justin Walley was on track to have a serious role in Anarumo's defense during last season's training camp. He was running with the first team defense and looked like one of the biggest rookie standouts.

Sadly, he sustained an ACL tear during a joint practice that removed any chance for him to shine. Now, Walley has the reins to play the nickel position after Kenny Moore II was released.

It's hard to tell what Walley will do on the field since he didn't play last year and is also coming off of a major injury like an ACL tear.

If the coaching staff believes in him enough to be comfortable letting a franchise legend like Moore go, then we'll get ample chances to see if he's able to hit that stride that he had last year in training camp.

Hunter Wohler | Safety

Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Wohler was an afterthought on paper since he was Indy's final selection in last year's draft with the 232nd-overall pick.

Similar to Walley, Wohler impressed during training camp and joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, looking like far more than just a depth chart stash.

He would continue his great efficiency during the preseason. Also similar to Walley, Wohler's season was cut short by a Lisfranc injury, removing any chance for him to see the field during the regular season.

While the Colts do have A.J. Haulcy as the strong safety, Wohler's role will still hold weight. I expect him to either compete with Haulcy for playing time or at least be featured in plenty of defensive packages by Anarumo.

A.J. Haulcy | Safety

Indianapolis Colts safety A.J. Haulcy (25) drops back during a drill Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Haulcy, he was picked by Indianapolis with the 78th-overall selection in this year's draft. Many expected the Colts to take a defensive end by this point, but that could indicate they believe in Tuimoloau.

After seeing Nick Cross depart in free agency to the Washington Commanders, they needed to fill that void beside Cam Bynum. Now, they have a serious ball-hawk who showed plenty of impact in college.

Haulcy secured 10 interceptions, 19 pass breakups, and four fumbles forced in 48 college games. This is the type of strong safety the Colts need, especially considering Bynum led the team last year with four picks.

If Haulcy can hit the ground running, it will give Indianapolis a formidable safety duo that will contend with offenses, forcing them to think twice about passing downfield.

C.J. Allen | Linebacker

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indy's first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft was Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen. The impressive defender fell to the second round due to sustaining a meniscus tear and missing the NFL Combine.

Similar to the narrative surrounding Haulcy, many thought the Colts should have picked an edge rusher. However, after trading off Zaire Franklin, they desperately needed linebacker help.

Before the injury, Allen was considered one of the top linebacker prospects, and as long as he can avoid further aggravation to his knee, he has immense promise as the starter right away.

Allen is a great blitzer, efficient tackler, and a more capable cover linebacker than Franklin was in Anarumo's scheme. He has big shoes to fill and immense responsibility, but the Colts believe he can get the job done.

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