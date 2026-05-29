Colts' Shane Steichen Details Anthony Richardson's Place in QB Battle

There is no question who the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback will be in 2026. Daniel Jones is still working his way back from the torn Achilles he suffered last year, but Jones is progressing very well and is on track to start Week 1.

However, the battle for Jones' backup has only just begun.

Many thought second-year quarterback Riley Leonard was a shoo-in for the backup job after Anthony Richardson Sr. requested a trade from the Colts back in February. A trade did not materialize for Richardson, leading the former No.4 pick to report to the Colts' offseason program a few weeks ago.

With Richardson back in the fold, head coach Shane Steichen made it clear that there will be a QB2 competition over the coming months.

"Those guys will compete," Steichen revealed on Wednesday. "(Richardson) and Riley will compete. We’ll flip the reps every other day. I mean, they get the same reps with the ones and the twos every day through OTAs.”

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) walks on the field Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two quarterbacks ended the 2025 season on vastly different notes. Leonard was impressive in his Week 18 start against the Houston Texans, and the Colts are very happy with the progress he made over the course of his rookie season. Meanwhile, Richardson ended the season on injured reserve after fracturing his orbital bone in a freak accident in the locker room prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

With how the 2025 season transpired for both quarterbacks and Richardson's subsequent trade request, it would make sense that Leonard would have the edge early in the competition. Steichen sees it differently.

"No, it’s 50/50," Steichen stated. "They’re competing just like everyone’s competing. We’ve got certain guys competing at certain spots and that’s one the of the positions they are competing at.”

There is also an argument to be made that, with Richardson not yet rescinding his trade request, more reps should go to Leonard throughout OTAs and training camp. It is all but a guarantee that Leonard will be with the Colts this season and beyond, while Richardson's future with the team seems like a dead end. It would be logical to get Leonard as many reps as possible in case Jones goes down.

The reality of the situation with Richardson is that while the quarterback has requested a trade, one is not currently on the horizon. Steichen acknowledges that there is a very real possibility Richardson is a Colt in 2026, the final year of his rookie deal.

"There’s a potential that (Richardson) could be (here)," Steichen explained. "You never know. We’ll see how this thing plays out. I mean, we’re sitting here end of May – we’ve got June, July, August, training camp. But if you’re going to be here, everyone that’s here is going to compete.”

So, for now, it is Richardson vs. Leonard for QB2. Richardson is back to 100% from the orbital bone injury, which caused vision issues to linger months after the bone had healed. His vision is now back to normal, and Richardson was seen making accurate throws in practice on Wednesday with both the starters and backups.

"He’s been good," Steichen said about Richardson. "Obviously, getting him back in the fold coming back a couple weeks ago – going through it. Still growing, all those different things. Continuing to learn and grow just like all our other players. But it’s good to see him out here with the guys for sure.”

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) hands off the ball to running back Seth McGowan (20) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leonard has also shown flashes, particularly in his understanding of the playbook and knowing exactly where to go with the football in certain situations. Having a deep understanding not only of what the offense is trying to do but also the why behind it is very important to Steichen. It is one of the main reasons Jones won the starting job last season.

The Colts' coaching staff has been impressed with Leonard's continued growth throughout the offseason and is excited to see him translate his progress in the classroom to the field.

“(Leonard's) been really good," Steichen mentioned. "He’s got great command in the huddle. He’s continuing to learn the offense, growing in that nature, going through his reads, going through his progressions, working on his accelerated vision and going through that stuff. It’s been good to see.”

Leonard is still the betting favorite to be the Colts backup QB in 2026 and beyond. However, as long as Richardson is a member of the Colts, the team will allow him to compete and show what he's made of.

With Jones' injury history and coming off the Achilles, chances are that whoever wins the backup job will end up seeing playing time at some point during the regular season.

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