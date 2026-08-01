Why Colts Need to Make a Move for Keenan Allen

The Indianapolis Colts are well into training camp practices at Grand Park Sports Campus, and we've already seen a few players stand out above the rest.

Daniel Jones has been impressive in his return from a torn Achilles, delivering the ball accurately and showing off his mobility. Indy's secondary has also been making plays, and the trio of Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward Sr., and Justin Walley could be a dangerous group.

However, one group that has underwhelmed is the wide receivers. Alec Pierce continues to recover from offseason ankle surgery and has yet to see the field. Josh Downs is making plays like he normally does, but the rest of the group has been relatively quiet.

With the depth at wide receiver relatively thin and without anyone separating themselves in the battle for WR3, Chris Ballard and his staff have begun to look at adding outside help to the room.

The Colts signed undrafted free agent Liam Clifford this week and hosted a handful of other receivers for workouts, including former Pittsburgh Steeler Chase Claypool. ESPN's Ian Rapoport reported the Colts were also interested in Deebo Samuel before he ultimately signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard is seen on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But if the Colts are looking for a wide receiver who can contribute right away, the answer is easy: Keenan Allen.

The Colts signing Allen makes too much sense for both sides. The 34-year-old may no longer be in his prime, but he still put up solid numbers with the Chargers last season. Allen finished with 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Allen would take over the role previously held by Michael Pittman Jr., making tough catches over the middle in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field. While Allen would not be the top option in the passing game, he would immediately slot in as the WR3 and receive starter-level snaps. This is a role Allen has thrived in previously, and the wide receiver would fit seamlessly into Indy's offense.

Speaking of Indy's offense, Allen is already familiar with Shane Steichen's scheme. Steichen served as the interim offensive coordinator and offensive coordinator with the Chargers in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Allen went to the Pro Bowl both of those years.

Finally, there is the financial aspect of the deal. The Colts are currently sitting on over $31 million in cap space, the ninth-most in the NFL. Allen's market value is estimated to be around $6.8 million, according to Spotrac. This would align with what Samuel received from the 49ers.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes a catch over Tennessee Titans cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (18) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is always the chance Allen could hold out for another team to offer him more money. However, the Colts would be able to give him a fair deal financially and a prominent role on offense. Allen would ultimately serve as the final piece to what could be one of the most complete offenses in the NFL.

The decision to make a run at Allen seems obvious for the Colts. While the team has started looking, Ballard indicated on Tuesday that a veteran addition may still be a ways away.

“We will (consider a veteran)," Ballard mentioned when asked about adding a wide receiver. "I don't think right now, but at some point, we'll evaluate as we go along. But yeah, we'll probably talk through some of those guys.”

The longer the Colts wait to get a deal done with Allen, the more they risk letting him go to another team. And with Indy's wide receiver depth already thin, they might not be able to afford to wait.

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