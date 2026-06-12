Colts' Lou Anarumo Reveals Early Progress of Key Rookie Defenders

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has a reputation for not giving big roles to rookies.

It isn't because Anarumo is against playing rookies. Anarumo's defense is one of the most complex schemes in the league, making it challenging for rookies to grasp as they adjust to the speed of the NFL. For rookies to earn a big role in Anarumo's defense, they need to be productive players and have a high football IQ.

A couple of Colts rookies are already fitting that mold.

CJ Allen and A.J. Haulcy have been very impressive since joining the Colts a month ago. The second- and third-round picks, respectively, have made plays throughout the offseason program, and Anarumo and the rest of the coaching staff are happy with how quickly they grasped the defense.

"Pleased with the young guys, between A.J. and CJ," Anarumo admitted. "Those guys are doing a good job.”

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Allen was drafted by the Colts to fill the shoes of long-time linebacker Zaire Franklin, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. Allen, an athletic, rangy linebacker, was a tackling machine for the Georgia Bulldogs on his way to All-American honors in 2025.

Allen was also known for his work ethic and leadership in Athens, two qualities the Colts hold in high regard for the man in the middle of their defense. Those same traits have carried over to the pros.

“He's in here every day super early, getting his work done before practice," Anarumo remarked about Allen. "Yeah, really excited about where he's at.”

Allen has also been charged with wearing the "green dot" for the defense, meaning he will receive the defensive calls from Anarumo's headset. It's an important role to have in any defense, but for a rookie to hold the green dot in Anarumo's scheme is practically unheard of. But so far, the role has not been too big for Allen.

“It’s been good.," Anarumo said. "I laugh because it's always a work in progress with the young guys, but he's done a good job.”

Indianapolis Colts safety A.J. Haulcy (25) drops back during a drill Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haulcy has also impressed Anarumo with his abilities both on and off the field. The safety from LSU has already shown a knack for making plays around the ball, a defining trait of his throughout his college career.

But what has really stood out to Anaurmo is Haulcy's football IQ and attention to detail in the classroom. The way Haulcy sees the game rivals that of a veteran, not someone who has yet to play a down in the NFL.

“I tell you what, you think you know a guy and you go through the process, and I think we, not only the coaches, but Chris (Ballard) and his staff, we thought we had a really good feel for what (Haulcy) was all about," Anarumo explained. "And so far he's come in and exceeded my expectations, just from a mental standpoint in terms of picking things up, recall.

"He's not a repeat offender when it comes to a mistake that he may get," Anarumo continued. "He gets football. Like he has a really good feel for subtleties of the game that maybe a guy as a rookie doesn't have. So, I'm excited about where his upside can go.”

Allen and Haulcy have both received considerable reps with the starting defense throughout OTAs and look to be the frontrunners to start at MIKE linebacker and strong safety. With Indy's leading tacklers in Franklin and Nick Cross now with new teams, the Colts will need to replace a lot of production at those two positions.

However, if Anarumo already trusts the two rookies to carry the load, that should be a huge indication that the Colts may have secured two steals of the draft.

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