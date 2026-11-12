Colts vs. Dolphins Preview: Can Indy Finally Stop the Slide?

The Indianapolis Colts are back home Sunday, and if you’re looking for a matchup between two teams fighting for their season, this probably isn’t it.

Indianapolis enters Week 10 at 2-7 on a five-game losing streak. Miami comes to Lucas Oil Stadium at 1-7.

We’ve got the Colts’ 28th-ranked defense in yards allowed against Miami’s 31st-ranked scoring offense. What a barn burner.

But forget the season outlook for a minute. The Colts should still win this football game, and there are a few things they absolutely have to do to make sure that happens.

Run the Damn Ball

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) makes a catch during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trade deadline has passed, the smoke has cleared, and Keenan Allen and Josh Downs are gone. Those two accounted for 70% of the Colts’ wide receiver receptions and 61% of their receiving yards before being traded Tuesday.

That leaves Daniel Jones throwing to a depleted receiver room, with Tyler Warren standing as the only proven option left.

Jonathan Taylor needs to look like Jonathan Taylor again. He has 656 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season, but has totaled just 69 rushing yards over the last two games.

If Indianapolis is going to move the ball consistently, Taylor has to produce even when Miami knows the run is coming. I would expect the Dolphins to make Jones find someone other than Warren.

Time for the Young Defense to Step Up

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Caden Curry (55) celebrates a recovered fumble Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensively, this is where I want to see the young guys take another step.

Adetomiwa Adebawore had four pressures and three quarterback hits against Dallas, while Hunter Wohler finished with 16 tackles, Bryce Boettcher had 12 and CJ Allen added 10. Caden Curry and Jaylahn Tuimoloau each added a sack, as this defense is finally giving its young players opportunities to make an impact.

And there really isn’t a better chance to build on it.

Miami will start Kyle McCord after Malik Willis was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. McCord has yet to throw a regular-season NFL pass, meaning the Colts will be facing a first-time starter at home.

That doesn’t guarantee anything with this defense, but the game plan should be pretty simple: stop the run, make McCord beat you, and don’t give away explosive plays.

A Game the Colts Have No Business Losing

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This game screams low-scoring. Then again, both teams have shown enough offensive struggles and defensive breakdowns that a couple of mistakes could turn an ugly game into something much more chaotic.

This matchup should also serve as a reminder of the expectations surrounding this franchise. Eight or nine wins in Indianapolis usually has this fanbase calling for everyone's job, but even during a fire sale and a five-game losing streak, this is still a game Colts fans expect to win.

Losing at home to a 1-7 Dolphins team starting a quarterback making his first NFL start would be a new low.

Sunday should be about putting the trade deadline behind them, feeding Taylor, and seeing whether this young defense can finally start building something.

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