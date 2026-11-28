The Indianapolis Colts have been downright miserable lately, but that doesn't mean we can't capitalize on a few mispriced lines Sunday afternoon.

After a couple of slow weeks, we're sitting at 18-12 on Colts-specific props this season. I'm looking to get off the schneid and get back to cashing tickets.

Indianapolis (3-8) hosts the New York Giants (6-3-1), and Anthony Richardson Sr. is back under center for his first start in 707 days. It might not save the season, but it certainly makes this betting card more interesting.

There are a few numbers I really like this week. Let's get into my three favorite bets for Sunday.

Anthony Richardson Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs with the ball for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerbacks D.J. Reed (4) and Isaiah Oliver (23) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is the biggest plus-money prop I've ever featured in this series, but I've got a feeling about this one.

Richardson might not be the most fundamentally sound passer, but the guy is a playmaker. Period.

Through his first 15 starts, Richardson totaled 640 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. To put that into perspective, the great scrambler Michael Vick had 748 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns through his first 15 starts.

And near the goal line, AR is a beast. Cue the game-winner against the Jets.

At +290, I'm taking a shot on that version of Richardson showing up Sunday.

Ashton Dulin Over 16.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) celebrates the win Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, after defeating the Miami Dolphins 24-22 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We're riding this one for the third straight week.

Dulin has cleared this number in each of his last three games, posting 55, 30 and 30 receiving yards on just four total catches. That's an average of 28.75 yards per reception.

Simply put, there's a great chance that one catch cashes this ticket.

Now, he gets to reconnect with his old buddy Richardson, and Dulin is by far the best deep threat left in this Colts offense.

I could absolutely see Shane Steichen dialing up a couple of shots downfield in an attempt to take the top off the Giants' defense.

We've been consistently winning with this prop. No reason to jump off now.

J.J. McCarthy Over 16.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCarthy has rushed for 33, 34 and 22 yards in his last three games, clearing this line in four of his past five. That's a pretty solid trend for a number this low.

And the matchup makes it even more attractive.

Indianapolis is allowing the sixth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season (210). With how poorly this defense has defended the run, I wouldn't be surprised to see McCarthy pick up some easy yards when plays break down.

He doesn't have to do anything spectacular. A handful of scrambles should be enough.

Look, the Colts might not give us much to celebrate on the scoreboard Sunday, but there's still value on this card.

Richardson near the goal line, Dulin over the top and McCarthy on the ground all have clear paths to cashing. Let's get back in the win column.

And if you're feeling a little spicy this Sunday, parlaying all three of these props together gets you a +1403 ticket.

Good luck and bet responsibly.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles