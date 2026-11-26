The New York Giants just beat the same Jacksonville Jaguars team that steamrolled the Indianapolis Colts 42-7 less than a month ago.

Indianapolis (3-8) has lost six of its last seven games, ranks dead last in total offensive EPA and just released its starting quarterback. Meanwhile, the Giants (6-3-1) are coming off an impressive 23-18 victory over Jacksonville.

But can Anthony Richardson Sr. provide the spark this team so desperately needs?

Making his first start since 2024, Richardson might have to turn into Superman on Sunday for Indianapolis to have a chance.

Here are three keys to a Colts victory in Week 12.

Anthony Richardson Has to Dominate on the Ground

Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs for the game winning touchdown against New York Jets cornerbacks D.J. Reed (4) and Isaiah Oliver (23) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In 11 games during the 2024 season, Richardson amassed 499 rushing yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

That version of Richardson is exactly what this offense needs.

Jonathan Taylor is averaging just 4.0 yards per carry this season, and having a quarterback alongside him who's equally capable of doing damage on the ground should open up some much-needed rushing lanes.

I want to see Shane Steichen lean heavily into designed quarterback runs and read-option concepts, forcing defenders to account for both AR and JT.

This is a well-coached, defensively disciplined Giants team under John Harbaugh that held Jacksonville to just 77 rushing yards last week.

If Richardson can't get going with his legs, it's going to be a long afternoon.

Put Pressure on J.J. McCarthy

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) celebrates after he sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Give J.J. McCarthy credit for finding ways to win, but we've seen just how ugly things can get with him under center.

Even in Sunday's victory over Jacksonville, McCarthy completed just 18 of his 38 passing attempts for 173 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a 69.3 passer rating.

The Colts need to make him uncomfortable early and often.

Granted, generating consistent pressure has been an issue for Indianapolis all season, and trading away DeForest Buckner certainly didn't help.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, who leads the Colts with five sacks, and guys like Laiatu Latu need to have themselves a day.

Force McCarthy to be the guy who has to win this football game for New York.

Tyler Warren Has to Step Up in the Passing Game

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After putting together a Pro Bowl rookie campaign with 817 receiving yards, Tyler Warren has managed just 298 yards through nine games this season.

Over the last two games, Warren has totaled three receptions for 23 yards.

That has to change.

Warren is by far the most reliable receiving option Richardson has at his disposal. Giving Richardson easy completions over the middle and allowing Warren to do what he does best — impose his physicality on defenders after the catch — should be a point of emphasis for Steichen.

Indianapolis doesn't need Richardson to suddenly become an elite pocket passer, but it does need Warren to make life easier for him.

The odds are stacked against Indianapolis on Sunday, but if Richardson can get this offense moving again and the defense can expose McCarthy's inconsistencies, we might have ourselves a football game.

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