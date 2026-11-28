The Indianapolis Colts are back home Sunday afternoon, and unfortunately, things aren't getting any easier.

New York (6-3-1) sits atop the NFC East under first-year head coach John Harbaugh. The Giants play disciplined football, while Indianapolis (3-8) is coming off a 26-3 embarrassment in Houston.

But if you're a Colts fan, there's really one question on your mind: What will Anthony Richardson Sr. look like after 707 days without a start?

Richardson might not save this season, but at least he gives fans a reason to watch. If the Colts want any chance of pulling off an upset Sunday, they'll need to win these three matchups.

Anthony Richardson vs. Giants Secondary

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) practices before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a brutal first test for a quarterback who has completed just 50.6% of his career passes.

New York allows just 6.2 yards per pass attempt, the second-best mark in the NFL. Its corners have been sticky in coverage, and safety Jevon Holland has been a difference-maker.

Richardson can't spend Sunday hunting deep balls or forcing throws. He needs to complete the easy stuff, make smart decisions and let his arm strength complement the offense rather than dictate it.

More importantly, Shane Steichen needs to lean on Richardson and Jonathan Taylor on the ground. The best way to beat this secondary might be to take it out of the game altogether.

Colts Pass Rush vs. J.J. McCarthy

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) tucks the ball to run during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

J.J. McCarthy isn't exactly lighting the league on fire, but Harbaugh has him playing winning football.

McCarthy has completed 59.2% of his passes for 1,088 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions with New York. His PFF passing grade drops from 92.7 with a clean pocket to 66.8 under pressure.

That's a massive difference, and it gives Indianapolis an obvious blueprint.

Unfortunately, the Colts have generated pressure on only about 21% of opposing dropbacks and have blitzed at roughly the same rate.

Lou Anarumo can't just sit back and hope four defenders suddenly start winning their matchups. He needs to take a page out of Harbaugh’s book, get aggressive, bring pressure and make McCarthy uncomfortable.

Anthony Richardson vs. John Harbaugh

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson isn't technically a rookie, but let's be real: With just 15 career starts and plenty of fundamental issues still to fix, he might as well be one.

And that makes this matchup particularly concerning.

Harbaugh is 27-7 against rookie quarterbacks in his head coaching career, including the playoffs. That track record speaks for itself.

He knows how to make inexperienced quarterbacks uncomfortable. I'd expect his staff to disguise looks, force Richardson to process quickly and make him beat them from the pocket.

Expect the Giants to play complementary football, protect the ball, control the clock and limit Richardson's opportunities.

If Richardson starts forcing things, this could get ugly fast. But if he plays smart and uses his legs, maybe the Colts can give us something worth watching.

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