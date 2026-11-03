Colts Week 8 Player Grades Reveal a Team in Freefall

The Indianapolis Colts return home after an absolute trouncing in Jacksonville.

This 42-7 loss was disappointment after disappointment, drive after drive. Jacksonville led 28-0 at halftime, and by the fourth quarter, this Colts team looked completely lifeless.

That being said, a few young Colts put together encouraging individual performances. But at 2-6, these young guys stepping up might be too little, too late.

The defense had no pulse, the offense looked dead, and the rebuild is officially underway.

Here are my grades from Week 8.

Quarterback: F

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) runs the offense during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just flat-out uninspiring football from Daniel Jones, who finished 19-of-28 for 144 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jones earned a 39.5 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 21st out of 22 Colts offensive players. He was pressured 16 times, sacked three times and looked completely out of rhythm.

I'll give him this: He had practically no help from his receivers, a brand-new offensive line combination in front of him, and absolutely no running game to lean on against a very talented Jacksonville defense.

But there comes a point where the excuses run out. Jones was so ineffective that Shane Steichen eventually turned to Anthony Richardson Sr. in garbage time. Richardson finished with two completions for eight yards.

Running Back: D

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jaylon Jones (36), left, combines to tackle Indianapolis Colts running back DJ Giddens (21) with linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor was uncharacteristically flat. Eight carries for 23 yards, with 19 of those yards coming on one run, and a team-worst 19.8 pass-blocking grade.

With trade rumors swirling, I expected Taylor to come out and remind the league why he's one of the NFL's most talented backs. Instead, we got another uninspiring performance, including a botched pitch to Josh Downs that resulted in a turnover.

On the other hand, the younger backs actually gave Colts fans something to be excited about. DJ Giddens finished with 43 yards on six carries, earning a team-high 90.3 offensive grade from PFF. Seth McGowan added 29 yards on five carries, including 27 yards after contact, and another 103 yards returning kicks.

Both looked more explosive than Taylor on Sunday. With the direction this franchise is headed, the writing might be on the wall for JT.

Wide Receiver: C-

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keenan Allen was one of the few veterans who actually showed up Sunday, catching all seven of his targets for 67 yards while earning an 80.6 route-running grade.

Outside of Allen, the Colts' receivers combined for just 43 yards. Josh Downs caught four passes for 23 yards and Indianapolis' only touchdown, while Laquon Treadwell added an 18-yard reception. That's simply not enough production from a receiving corps that desperately needs somebody to step up.

Jones is clearly off his game, and these receivers aren't consistently creating separation to make his life any easier. A struggling quarterback paired with receivers who can't get open is a perfect formula for offensive failure.

With Alec Pierce sidelined and Downs surrounded by trade speculation, this room is becoming increasingly difficult to trust.

Tight End: D+

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren returned from injury and immediately became one of the biggest disappointments of the afternoon. The rookie was targeted 10 times but managed just four receptions for 18 yards.

His biggest mistake was brutal. A Jones pass slipped through Warren's hands and into the arms of Rayuan Lane III, who returned the interception 92 yards for a touchdown just before halftime.

That play essentially put the nail in the coffin.

Warren also earned a 40.3 pass-blocking grade and a 50.6 route-running grade, while Jones recorded an unbelievable 8.3 passer rating when targeting him. Not the return Indianapolis was hoping for from its young tight end.

Offensive Line: C-

Indianapolis Colts guard Jalen Farmer (62) walks on the field Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was the first game without Quenton Nelson, and the Colts' offensive line certainly looked different.

Rookie Jalen Farmer struggled in his first career start, earning a 41.8 run-blocking grade, an abysmal 25.9 pass-blocking grade and allowing two quarterback hits.

Tanor Bortolini, Bernhard Raimann, Brandon Tenuta, Matt Goncalves and Dalton Tucker had some respectable pass-blocking performances, but the unit struggled to establish anything in the running game.

Farmer, Bortolini and Jalen Travis accounted for three of the team's four worst run-blocking grades. Jones wasn't helping much, either, but replacing Nelson was never going to be easy.

Defensive Line: D

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter of an an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and outside of a few individual performances, the Colts' defensive front was getting pushed around all afternoon.

Lawrence had an average of 3.27 seconds to throw, while Indianapolis generated just nine pressures from its defensive line.

However, Laiatu Latu and Jaylahn Tuimoloau deserve some credit. Latu earned an 84.0 PFF grade, while Tuimoloau finished with four pressures, a sack and an impressive 22.2% pressure win rate.

Both young edge rushers are showing what they could become for this franchise. Unfortunately, their performances couldn't save an otherwise miserable afternoon up front.

Linebacker: D+

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs with the ball against Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie CJ Allen made his first career start and immediately gave Colts fans something to watch, recording 10 tackles and a sack while earning a team-high 83.9 run-defense grade.

Unfortunately, his coverage performance was a completely different story.

Allen earned a team-worst 28.1 coverage grade, while the four Colts linebackers averaged just a 42.7 grade in coverage. They allowed four receptions on six targets for a ridiculous 134 yards.

Akeem Davis-Gaither also struggled, finishing with a 32.9 overall grade. This entire unit was a liability in coverage.

Cornerback: C-

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) in the first quarter during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Surprisingly, the cornerbacks weren't the biggest issue in coverage Sunday.

Three Colts corners combined to allow just two receptions on five targets for 26 yards, while Sauce Gardner allowed one reception for 10 yards. Lawrence recorded just a 43.8 passer rating when targeting Gardner.

But this cornerback room is incredibly thin. Justin Walley missed the game, and Cam Taylor-Britt remains on injured reserve, leaving the safeties and linebackers handling plenty of the coverage responsibilities.

Lawrence still finished with a 153.3 passer rating, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The corners weren't targeted particularly often, but nobody in this secondary should feel great about that.

Safety: F

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass as Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) defends during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Bynum and the Colts' safety room had an afternoon to forget.

Bynum earned the team's worst run-defense grade at 39.1 and recorded a 100% missed-tackle rate on his run-defense opportunities. Outside of Hunter Wohler, this unit was absolutely horrible against the run.

Coverage wasn't much better. Indianapolis' safeties combined for a 50.9 coverage grade, allowing four receptions on four targets for 60 yards.

With the cornerback room depleted, these safeties were asked to take on extended responsibilities. Unfortunately, they couldn't handle them.

Special Teams: C

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4), back, and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) combine to tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) during the second quarter of an an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Seth McGowan was the bright spot, returning four kicks for 103 yards and giving Indianapolis some decent field position.

Rigoberto Sanchez punted six times for 278 yards, averaging 46.3 yards per punt while earning a 56.9 PFF punting grade.

Spencer Shrader didn't attempt a single field goal because Indianapolis barely threatened to score.

When your punter gets six opportunities and your kicker gets zero field-goal attempts, that pretty much tells you everything about the afternoon.

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