3 Burning Questions for Colts Wide Receivers Before 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their offseason program and are now off for the summer break. The next time we will see the team together will be at Grand Park Sports Complex when they begin training camp at the end of July.

While training camp is still a few weeks away, the anticipation for the 2026 season is already building. The Colts have high hopes for the year as they look to break their AFC South championship and playoff droughts.

But before they can accomplish any of those goals, Indy has plenty of questions to answer once players take the field. This series on Indianapolis Colts on SI will highlight three burning questions for each position group as the Colts head into a pivotal 2026 season.

Next up, the wide receiver position, where the Colts have a new WR1 and plenty of open targets.

Can Alec Pierce Handle the WR1 Role?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

When the Colts gave Alec Pierce a four-year, $114 million extension in March and parted with Michael Pittman Jr. in the process, the message was clear: Pierce was the new top dog in the wide receiver room.

But with that WR1 role comes a lot more pressure to produce. Pierce is expected to receive close to double the number of targets than a season ago, when he received a career-high 84. He'll also be expected to affect the game at all three levels, not just as a deep threat like the majority of his four-year career.

While the pressure has never been higher for Pierce, it's an opportunity to showcase his entire skill set and prove the Colts were right to give him a record-setting contract.

"That’s something that I know I can do, I believe in it," Pierce said in March. "And the opportunity is now, and it’s there for me to take it. That’s going to be something that I knew was going to come with getting this type of contract. ... I know with that comes the opportunities and like the chances to get more balls thrown to you and just affect the game even more.”

Pierce did not participate in Indy's offseason program after undergoing a procedure on his ankle, and it's possible he could miss some time in training camp as well. However, the Colts have no concerns about Pierce and believe he will hit the ground running when he is healthy.

Pierce reached over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns last year on only 47 catches. With WR1 targets, it's not a stretch to say Pierce's numbers could go from good to elite in 2026.

What Will Josh Downs' Expanded Role Look Like?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) runs during the team’s veteran minicamp Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The departure of Pittman also opens up the opportunity for Josh Downs to hold a much larger role in the Colts' offense. Downs never saw the field as much as Pittman and Pierce over the last three years, as the bigger wide receivers stayed on the field in 12 personnel.

Now, the 5'9" wide receiver is expected to see the field a lot more. Gone are the days of Downs being used as only a slot receiver. Steichen plans to move Downs all around the formation, giving him ample opportunities to play on the outside and exploit mismatches against opposing defenses.

"I think Downs, his role will step up a little bit more – more targets for him," Steichen explained. "He's a hell of a player. We've played him in the slot a long time. Get him some reps on the outside as well in the spring and see where that goes. But I'm excited about Josh and his development since he's been here.”

Downs was seen on the outside plenty of times already at mandatory minicamp, making plays no matter which quarterback was directing the offense. While 2025 was a down year to his standards, Downs could be poised for a career year, just in time for him to cash in as a free agent next offseason.

Who Wins the Battle for WR3?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With Pittman now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pierce and Downs stepping into larger holes, the battle for the final starting wide receiver spot will be fun to watch throughout training camp.

At the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Ashton Dulin looks to be the clear favorite to win the spot. Dulin received the majority of the reps in minicamp and made the most of his opportunities, snagging multiple touchdowns and hauling in impressive catches on numerous occasions.

"(Dulin's) a guy that I think has the capability to really help our offense," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "We’ve got a good receiver room – a bunch of guys with a bunch of different good strengths. ... But Ashton Dulin is a guy that I've known to take advantage of his opportunities. And like I said, he's been a real joy to coach. We're having fun moving him around out there at practice and trying him out with some different stuff, and I think he can be really good for us this year on offense.”

The loss of Pittman opens up 111 targets for the Colts' receivers. Many of those targets will go to Pierce, Downs, and tight end Tyler Warren. But Dulin is also ready to get more targets and show that he can be more than just a special teams ace.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter