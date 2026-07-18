It could seem quite repetitive to say this regarding the 2026 season for the Indianapolis Colts, but nearly all of the team's success rides on the health and performance of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Last year, Jones put up numbers nobody was expecting in his first year as the operator of Shane Steichen's offense. At one point during Indy's offensive tear, he was being discussed as a possible MVP candidate, firmly on his way to a first-time Pro Bowl nomination.

This all came crashing down after a fractured fibula and subsequent Achilles tear. Now, the biggest question is Jones' health. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon puts Jones as the centerpiece ahead of the Colts' training camp on July 29th.

Gagnon says the Colts are a team that is 'wishful.'

"The Colts' vibe is wishful because Daniel Jones remains a question mark—both in terms of his health and his ability to finally deliver a full, successful season as a franchise quarterback."

When evaluating the vibe surrounding the Colts and Jones, saying it's wishful is fair, but not necessarily a secure or confident feeling.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones speaks ahead of the team’s veterans minicamp Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When anyone talks about Colts quarterbacks with an injury history, it's almost always a discussion in line with their former fourth-overall draft pick, Anthony Richardson Sr.

However, Jones can't be ruled out in the slightest.

The unfortunate fact is that Jones has never been able to suit up for a full NFL season throughout his seven-year career.

Jones has dealt with a litany of injuries, ranging from ankle sprains, concussions, calf strains, a torn ACL, and now a torn Achilles.

However, Jones' brutal season-ending injury isn't the only factor that led to Indianapolis accumulating an embarrassing seven straight losses last year.

Once the Colts ran into the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, it looked as if NFL defenses caught up to Steichen's game plan that, until that game, had the Colts as the deadliest offense in the league.

Week 9 against the Steelers and Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons saw Jones regress dramatically.

During that two-game span, he threw four interceptions, fumbled the ball six times, and was sacked a whopping 12 times.

Those two games showed that there were sudden kinks and holes in Indy's offensive armor, and that Jones could be rattled with constant blitzes and pressures.

However, it has to be mentioned that once he was sidelined with that Achilles injury, Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard couldn't remotely help the team win, resulting in that eyesore of a seven-game losing streak to go from 8-2, to 8-9.

For the Colts to make this season a success, Jones has to stay on the field and replicate his excellent efficiency that we say for a majority of the 2026 campaign.

The QB position must have consistency and effectiveness to give any NFL team the best chance to win. For the Colts, it's even more of the case, especially considering the offense could hardly operate when Jones was injured.

If Jones can't right the ship, stay healthy, and play at an excellent level under center, then it will send the future of Indy into a massive spiral, with more question marks than the former New York Giants quarterback.

Football is a team sport, but without a starting quarterback on the field and playing well, it's almost impossible to achieve success, and Indianapolis knows this all too well.

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