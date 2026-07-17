Most and Least Improved Colts Position Groups Entering Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts may have not had a ton of roster turnover from a season ago, especially on offense, but there are a few position rooms that said goodbye to longtime starters earlier this offseason.

Notably, the Colts parted ways with previous key contributors in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., cornerback Kenny Moore II, right tackle Braden Smith, and linebacker Zaire Franklin.

General manager Chris Ballard and Co. had succession plans in mind for some of these positions, with their replacements already on the roster, but other rooms needed to be overhauled.

With training camp's kickoff date nearing (July 29), I'm revisiting which room is projected to improve the most, and which is primed for a regression of sorts.

Most Improved Room

Linebacker

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 Room: Zaire Franklin, Germaine Pratt, Jaylon Carlies, Austin Ajiake, Segun Olubi

2026 Room (projected): CJ Allen, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Bryce Boettcher, Jaylon Carlies, West Weeks

It's hard to envision a world where losing a five-year full-time starter and leader and replacing him with a mid-second round rookie linebacker results in a net positive, but that's the exact position the Colts have found them in.

Longtime starter in the middle of the defense, Zaire Franklin, had taken a massive step back in 2025, earning a brutal 38.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in the process -- this ranked 87/88 among all qualifying linebackers.

The Colts are replacing him with rookie linebacker CJ Allen, and their strategic attempt to get younger and faster at the position has been achieved.

Allen offers rare stability for a rookie linebacker, and will be the first rookie to be the green dot of Lou Anarumo's defense.

Alongside Allen, the Colts are replacing one former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker coached by Lou Anarumo in Germaine Pratt for another in Akeem Davis-Gaither.

Pratt played admirably as a midseason pickup, logging 101 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 8 passes broken up, and one interception in 12 games started.

Davis-Gaither is fresh off a one-year campaign in Arizona, where he had his first opportunity as a full-time starter and totaled 117 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 5 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception.

If you consider the two former Anarumo linebackers as a wash, the projected room remains a net positive, and then you add the expected depth which only strengthens said outlook.

Fourth-round rookie Bryce Boettcher will likely serve as the sub package linebacker for coverage purposes, if not win the starting job alongside CJ Allen to form a rookie duo.

Third-year linebacker Jaylon Carlies will provide six starts of experience to the bottom of the room as he looks to stay healthy for the first time in his young career.

Top Regression Candidate

Wide Receiver

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) looks on with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 Room: Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell

2026 Room (projected): Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks

Alec Pierce netted a massive four-year, $114 million ($60 million guaranteed) deal from his homegrown squad earlier this offseason, and is now set to be the team's WR1 for the first time entering his fifth season.

Pierce is fresh off his first 1,000-yard season, a showing that came on just 47 receptions and saw him lead the league in yards-per-reception (22.3 in 2024, 21.3 in 2025) for back-to-back seasons.

He's no doubt on an upward trajectory, but the loss of Michael Pittman Jr. will be tough to stomach.

Pittman Jr. saw 111+ targets come his way in each of the past five seasons as the team's top option in the passing game, and replacing this production will hard to come by.

The Colts still have a premier option from the slot in Josh Downs, who is supposed to see an increased workload as a result of Pittman Jr.'s departure, but with the only addition to the room being veteran wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, it leaves room for concern.

Longtime special teams ace and rotational wideout Ashton Dulin is looking to earn the opening at WR3 in head coach Shane Steichen's offense, and will likely prove to be a viable option if he wins the job, but there's just not enough in the room to believe that they'll be better off by losing Pittman Jr.

Pierce and Downs as a duo should have no problem getting the job done, but especially coming off a season where they had a third player to combine as a three-headed monster, it seems inevitable the room will net some drop off.

The aforementioned WR3 spot is truly where the concern lies, because if one injury to either Pierce or Downs happens in 2026, the Colts' passing attacks would be in grave danger.

Reuniting head coach Shane Steichen with veteran Keenan Allen seems like the best option to instill confidence moving forward, but we'll have to see if the Colts are able to net anybody before the regular season arrives -- or if they even want to.

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