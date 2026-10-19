The Indianapolis Colts' 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday was more than another disappointing result in a season that has quickly gone off the rails. It was another reminder that the organization has spent years living in a constant state of mediocrity under general manager Chris Ballard.

Indianapolis entered the season with expectations of competing for a playoff spot. Instead, the Colts fell to 2-4 after surrendering a 13-point halftime lead to a Titans team that had yet to win a game. The loss exposed familiar problems, from a defense that struggled to pressure the quarterback to an offense that could not protect the football when it mattered most.

Ballard's tenure has run its course. He's had ample time to build a contender, yet Indy continues to fall short.

The Colts need a new direction, and that requires more than replacing the general manager. The organization must also be willing to move on from some of the players most closely associated with the current regime and give its next leadership group the resources to build a team of its own.

Time for a Reset

Carlie Irsay-Gordon (from left) and her sisters, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson talk on the field Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, ahead of a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest obstacles to a genuine rebuild is the temptation to preserve the core of the current roster. Indianapolis has several talented players who have earned their reputations around the league, but their individual accomplishments have not translated into the sustained team success the organization needs.

A new general manager should not be expected to inherit the same roster construction philosophy or feel obligated to preserve Ballard's most significant personnel investments. The next regime needs the freedom to determine which players fit its vision and which assets would be better used elsewhere.

Keeping the same core together simply because those players are talented would risk prolonging the very cycle the Colts need to escape. Ownership must recognize that continuity is not inherently valuable when it continues to produce the same disappointing results.

The frustration inside the locker room is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Following Sunday's loss, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner expressed his exhaustion with the team's recurring shortcomings.

"I'm sick and tired of the same song and dance every year."

Buckner's words capture the frustration of not just a player, but a fanbase that has experienced the highs and lows of the Colts' recent seasons without seeing the organization take a meaningful step forward. Players like Buckner have invested years of their careers into trying to make Indianapolis a contender. They shouldn't have to waste the rest of their playing days waiting for the organization to figure out how to get there.

#Colts DT DeForest Buckner’s postgame presser.



“I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year.” pic.twitter.com/0lwXhKDpVS — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 18, 2026

The Colts need to stop treating the current roster as something that must be preserved at all costs. A new regime deserves the opportunity to evaluate the team on its own terms, and several of Indianapolis' best players could be better served by continuing their careers elsewhere.

Turning Veteran Talent Into Future Draft Capital

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard walks onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recouping draft capital should be one of Indianapolis' top priorities moving forward. The franchise needs more opportunities to add young talent, address roster weaknesses and give its next general manager the resources to build a sustainable contender.

Buckner and Quenton Nelson are the clearest candidates to move. Both are foundational players who have spent years establishing themselves among the league's best at their respective positions. Both are also playing on contracts that expire after the 2026 season, putting the Colts at risk of losing two valuable assets without receiving anything in return, but that also gives Indy's trade partner the freedom to sign their new addition to a fresh contract instead of inheriting one they did not negotiate.

If the organization is ready to move on from Ballard and acknowledge that the current roster has not delivered, holding onto two veteran stars on expiring deals makes little sense. Indianapolis can recoup draft capital, give the next regime additional resources and allow two accomplished players to join teams with clearer paths to contention.

The Colts should not stop there, though the decisions become more complicated and difficult.

Jonathan Taylor remains one of the most important pieces of the offense. Cornerback Sauce Gardner is a young, established talent in the secondary, while defensive end Laiatu Latu still has room to develop into a cornerstone of the pass rush. All three could help establish a competitive floor for the next regime, giving a new coaching staff a foundation to build around rather than forcing it to restart from scratch.

A reset doesn't have to become a full teardown, and Indianapolis should not sacrifice every established player for the sole purpose of accruing draft capital---that would be reckless. A new general manager needs talented players who can contribute while younger prospects develop.

But Taylor, Gardner and Latu should not be untouchable. Taylor's contract and the market for running backs would factor into any potential deal. Gardner's age and established reputation, plus consideration to the fact he hasn't been a Colt for very long, could attract a contender looking for a top cornerback. Latu's youth and potential could appeal to a team seeking a long-term answer off the edge.

The Colts need to actively explore the market for all three. If they receive a trade package that would meaningfully improve its long-term outlook, the organization shouldn't hesitate make the deal.

Keeping a player simply because he is talented or was acquired through a significant investment would repeat the same mistake of prioritizing past decisions over future needs.

The distinction is straightforward: Buckner and Nelson should be moved because of their contract situations. Taylor, Gardner and Latu can help provide a foundation for the new regime, but their value in a trade must be weighed against what they could contribute to a rebuilt roster.

The goal is simple: give the next regime as much flexibility as possible to build a winner.

The Colts Owe Their Best Players

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) takes off on a run Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trading away established talent is not an easy path forward. Draft picks are uncertain, rebuilding takes time and a new general manager could make mistakes of their own. Indianapolis would also have to replace the production and leadership of players who have been central to the roster for years.

But the alternative is to keep trying the same approach year after year and hope the results eventually change. And we've already seen how that story goes.

Indianapolis has spent years trying to find its way back to the postseason and establish itself as a consistent contender. Sunday's loss to Tennessee was another painful indication that the franchise has not reached that standard. The organization can't keep asking its players and fans for patience while making the same decisions that have left it in this position.

Buckner and Nelson deserve the opportunity to compete for something meaningful during what remains of their primes. The same is true of Taylor, Gardner and Latu if the Colts cannot offer them a credible path toward winning football. These players have invested their careers in Indianapolis, and the organization owes them an honest assessment of where the franchise is headed.

Moving on from Ballard and trading Buckner and Nelson would give the Colts a clear starting point. Exploring the market for Taylor, Gardner and Latu would give the next regime additional options without requiring a complete teardown.

The Colts have reached a point where preserving the status quo is the greater risk. A new-look front office needs the authority to shape its own roster, the draft capital to address its weaknesses and the freedom to make decisions based on the future, not the past.

Indianapolis can't change what happened on Sunday, but it can control how they react. By making big decisions, ownership can indicate they're willing to do whatever it takes to win again, even if that means sacrificing something great.