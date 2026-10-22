Grading Every Colts Position Group Through Six Weeks

The Indianapolis Colts are six games into the 2026 season, and at 2-4, there is plenty of blame to go around.

Most of it belongs on the defensive side of the ball, but there are still a few bright spots keeping this team competitive. Here is my position-by-position report card through six weeks.

Quarterback: D

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) attempts a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones has been underwhelming, throwing for 1,290 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions while completing just 59.6% of his passes.

His legs have also been a complete non-factor with only 55 rushing yards, but there are two important caveats: he is still working back from a torn Achilles, and this receiving corps has given him very little help.

Running Back: B+

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) takes off on a run Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor is once again proving he is one of the best running backs in football.

He has 492 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, tied for the most among NFL running backs through six weeks. But Seth McGowan and the rest of the room have provided very little offensive impact behind him.

Wide Receiver: D

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) drops a pass Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Injuries have crushed this room, but the production has still been nowhere near good enough.

No one has consistently created separation or provided the explosive element this offense desperately needs, allowing defenses to key in even more on Taylor.

Tight End: B-

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) looks on before the game between Ravens and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren is carrying this room.

The tight end room has accounted for three of Indianapolis' four passing touchdowns, but five different tight ends have combined for only around 275 receiving yards.

Offensive Line: B

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is one group I am not putting much blame on.

Indianapolis owns PFF's third-best run-blocking grade at 74.0 and seventh-best pass-blocking grade at 71.1, and the offensive line has given this offense enough to be much better than it has been.

Defensive Line: D

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) react as Washington Commanders quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) watches in the second half during the 2026 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts rank 31st in run-defense grade via PFF, and the pass rush has not been much better.

This group simply has not gotten to the quarterback consistently, which has made life even harder on an already shaky secondary.

Linebacker: F

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) celebrates with linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) after making an interception against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been one of the worst position rooms on the roster.

Akeem Davis-Gaither has had some strong moments against the run, but the coverage has been poor, the run defense has been inconsistent and the rookie linebackers have done very little to inspire confidence moving forward.

Cornerback: D

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in action in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis owns PFF's 28th-ranked coverage unit at 43.6, and the corners have struggled against both the pass and the run.

Sauce Gardner has been decent overall, but quarterbacks have had far too much time in clean pockets, exposing this secondary repeatedly.

Safety: C-

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) celebrates an interception Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Bynum and A.J. Haulcy have both fallen short of expectations.

Bynum finally recorded his first interception against Tennessee, but both safeties have been inconsistent in coverage and against the run.

Special Teams: A

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) eyes his field goal kick Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Special teams has easily been the most reliable unit on this team.

Spencer Shrader continues to deliver, and Rigoberto Sanchez remains one of the league's best punters. The blocked punt against Tennessee was a disaster, but this unit has still been one of the few consistent positives through six weeks

Six weeks in, the Colts have far more questions than answers, and the grades reflect exactly that.

Jonathan Taylor, the offensive line and special teams have done their part, but the rest of this roster needs to step up in a hurry. If Indianapolis has any hope of turning this season around, the defense has to start pulling its weight.

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