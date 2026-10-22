Grading Every Colts Position Group Through Six Weeks
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The Indianapolis Colts are six games into the 2026 season, and at 2-4, there is plenty of blame to go around.
Most of it belongs on the defensive side of the ball, but there are still a few bright spots keeping this team competitive. Here is my position-by-position report card through six weeks.
Quarterback: D
Daniel Jones has been underwhelming, throwing for 1,290 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions while completing just 59.6% of his passes.
His legs have also been a complete non-factor with only 55 rushing yards, but there are two important caveats: he is still working back from a torn Achilles, and this receiving corps has given him very little help.
Running Back: B+
Jonathan Taylor is once again proving he is one of the best running backs in football.
He has 492 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, tied for the most among NFL running backs through six weeks. But Seth McGowan and the rest of the room have provided very little offensive impact behind him.
Wide Receiver: D
Injuries have crushed this room, but the production has still been nowhere near good enough.
No one has consistently created separation or provided the explosive element this offense desperately needs, allowing defenses to key in even more on Taylor.
Tight End: B-
Tyler Warren is carrying this room.
The tight end room has accounted for three of Indianapolis' four passing touchdowns, but five different tight ends have combined for only around 275 receiving yards.
Offensive Line: B
This is one group I am not putting much blame on.
Indianapolis owns PFF's third-best run-blocking grade at 74.0 and seventh-best pass-blocking grade at 71.1, and the offensive line has given this offense enough to be much better than it has been.
Defensive Line: D
The Colts rank 31st in run-defense grade via PFF, and the pass rush has not been much better.
This group simply has not gotten to the quarterback consistently, which has made life even harder on an already shaky secondary.
Linebacker: F
This has been one of the worst position rooms on the roster.
Akeem Davis-Gaither has had some strong moments against the run, but the coverage has been poor, the run defense has been inconsistent and the rookie linebackers have done very little to inspire confidence moving forward.
Cornerback: D
Indianapolis owns PFF's 28th-ranked coverage unit at 43.6, and the corners have struggled against both the pass and the run.
Sauce Gardner has been decent overall, but quarterbacks have had far too much time in clean pockets, exposing this secondary repeatedly.
Safety: C-
Cam Bynum and A.J. Haulcy have both fallen short of expectations.
Bynum finally recorded his first interception against Tennessee, but both safeties have been inconsistent in coverage and against the run.
Special Teams: A
Special teams has easily been the most reliable unit on this team.
Spencer Shrader continues to deliver, and Rigoberto Sanchez remains one of the league's best punters. The blocked punt against Tennessee was a disaster, but this unit has still been one of the few consistent positives through six weeks
Six weeks in, the Colts have far more questions than answers, and the grades reflect exactly that.
Jonathan Taylor, the offensive line and special teams have done their part, but the rest of this roster needs to step up in a hurry. If Indianapolis has any hope of turning this season around, the defense has to start pulling its weight.
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Michael Greene is a graduate of Indiana University and the Scouting Academy. He's in his first year covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL, with a unique focus on fantasy football.Follow MGreeneNFL