Colts Take Care of Business in a Big Way on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts added two new defenders to Lou Anarumo's ranks on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

After trading back with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round to the 53rd pick, Indianapolis took the heat-seeking missile linebacker, CJ Allen, out of Georgia.

Following that, Indianapolis prioritized the safety position by selecting LSU's A.J. Haulcy.

Indy still has to address the edge rusher, wide receiver, and depth at the interior offensive line, but it's safe to say that the Colts made the most of their first two picks of their 2026 NFL draft.

With this in mind, let's briefly dive into each pick, how they factor into the Colts' plans, and an overall grade for the Day 2 haul.

Let's begin.

CJ Allen | Linebacker (53rd Overall)

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Projected by some analysts as a first-rounder, Allen looks to be the Zaire Franklin replacement for Indianapolis.

Allen wasn't elite in coverage for the Georgia Bulldogs, but he was also not an outright liability. However, the Colts didn't select Allen for his coverage abilities.

Rather, they took him for his fantastic ability to shoot through the gaps on blitzes, attack ball-carriers, and be a 'busy body' at the linebacker position.

Allen is a nasty run defender, as indicated by his Pro Football Focus grade of 88.6. He's also an effective tackler, posting 88 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 2025.

Massive W @Colts.



Y'all got a heat-seeking missile in CJ Allen.

pic.twitter.com/Ts1n3YqscS — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) April 25, 2026

Indy might still grab another linebacker, but currently, Indy's top three linebackers are Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jaylon Carlies, and Allen.

Davis-Gaither looks to be the leader, while Carlies is the coverage specialist. This concoction will give Allen the chance to shine as an outright attacker at the second level.

Given that the Colts traded back and still landed Allen, this is an excellent pick by Chris Ballard, and gives Indianapolis a vicious player at the linebacker position.

A.J. Haulcy | Safety (78th Overall)

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) and Louisiana State Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) react during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Colts could've grabbed an edge rusher at this point, but since they haven't yet, all signs point to Jaylahn Tuimoloau as the next starting defensive end opposite Laiatu Latu.

Instead, the Colts went the route of more depth at safety, and secured LSU's A.J. Haulcy with the 78th-overall pick.

It may look like he's the next strong safety beside free safety Cam Bynum, but given how well Haulcy is in coverage, he's more likely a rotational player, while Hunter Wohler is the next man up after Nick Cross departed to the Washington Commanders.

Haulcy transferred three times in four years in college (New Mexico, Houston, and LSU). However, he played a highly effective year in 2025 with the Tigers.

A.J. Haulcy had one of the best seasons we’ve seen from an LSU Safety🐯 https://t.co/nBdLIL6Uez pic.twitter.com/H7aclZsbGf — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 17, 2026

It's simple: Haulcy is a playmaker with a propensity to take the football away from opposing offenses.

Throughout his 48 career games, Haulcy put up 10 interceptions, four fumbles forced, and 19 pass breakups.

He's a true ball-hawk who will always challenge quarterbacks to make the right decision.

While the Colts could've grabbed a capable wide receiver, they were able to check off their safety depth box with a player like Haulcy, who can take the ball away at a moment's notice.

The Day 2 Grade | A-

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ballard deserves all the criticism, but he did well on Day 2.

Linebacker has been addressed with a starter-level talent like Allen. He might kick off as a rotational defender, but that's understood as he adjusts to the NFL.

Long-term, though, he's the next man up at the second level.

As for safety depth, a turnover specialist like Haulcy is a solid decision, and it gives Anarumo a chance to deploy more coverage-heavy sets.

An A- is excellent, considering Indy had no first-rounder and still traded back to acquire this defensive duo. I personally would've loved a WR3 with the 78th pick, but getting Haulcy is solid.

There's a lot of work to do, but now, the Colts have a bevy of picks at their disposal for what will be a massive Day 3. This is typically where Ballard does his finest work.

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