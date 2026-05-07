Immediate Dynamic Leader Projected to Be Best Colts Rookie

The Indianapolis Colts may not have had a first-rounder in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that didn't stop Chris Ballard from putting together an impressive collection of young talents.

However, the name that headlines them all is former Georgia linebacker, CJ Allen.

He was projected as one of the top linebackers in the draft. Still, a meniscus injury allowed him to fall to Indianapolis after the squad executed a trade back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Allen back to himself after a procedure, he figures to be one of the premier defensive players for Lou Anarumo. So, it's not a surprise that Daniel Flick at Sports Illustrated places Allen as the best projected rookie for Indianapolis.

"Indianapolis has plenty of snaps to offer at linebacker after Zaire Franklin’s departure, and Allen is a pro-ready defender with elite intangibles.

He was the heart of Georgia’s defense, often lauded for his work ethic and communication skills, both of which should help him get on the field quickly at the next level.

Allen is a good tackler and disruptive blitzer, with enough speed to track down ballcarriers in pursuit. He has the makings of a steady, reliable pro."

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As Flick mentions, Allen is a pro-ready player who will immediately be implanted as a starting linebacker despite being just 21.

Allen's three years with the Georgia Bulldogs saw him produce at a very high level. Through 41 games, he put together 205 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

However, Allen's best work was done in his final year with the Bulldogs. Allen was an All-American, logging 88 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 8.0 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and two fumbles forced.

These were all career-highs for Allen.

Given the massive void that Zaire Franklin left behind after getting traded to the Green Bay Packers, it was a must for Indianapolis to replace him.

Indianapolis signed Akeem Davis-Gaither, but still needed more firepower at the second level of the defense. This is where Allen comes in.

He's young, green to the NFL, and has a lot to learn on the fly. However, he's incredibly capable and might be the green dot for Anarumo, depending on how quickly he can adjust.

#Colts DC Lou Anarumo, asked if he’s ever had a rookie wear the green dot:



“I have not. … We’ll see how it plays out. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a LB. Vonn Bell was my green dot in Cincinnati for a year as a S.”



“But I got a feeling (CJ Allen’s) gonna be able to do it.” pic.twitter.com/wH95Ff27Bg — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 6, 2026

The fact that Indianapolis secured Allen in the second round should be outlawed, and this makes him one of the 2026 draft's biggest steals, and in the earlier rounds.

Franklin's absence is a big one, but Allen's ceiling is higher, and he's likely already a better coverage linebacker. It isn't Allen's strength, but he also won't be an outright liability for opposing QBs to pick on.

Allen will have a lot of responsibility and expectations from Indianapolis to succeed as quickly as possible, especially considering that 2026 is a 'must-win' season for the franchise.

Luckily, he has all of the tools and football IQ to smooth out the rookie kinks quicker than not.

Along with safety A.J. Haulcy, Allen will help command the defensive troops in his debut NFL season. There's no reason to believe he won't be a great asset immediately, and he has the skills to contend for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

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